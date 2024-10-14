What’s open and closed on Columbus Day 2024

NEW YORK – Monday, Oct. 14, marks Columbus Day, a federal vacation that’s additionally acknowledged as Indigenous Peoples Day and Italian Heritage Day in lots of cities and states, together with New York Metropolis.
Here is a take a look at what will likely be open and closed throughout our space for the vacation:
U.S. Postal Service:
Publish places of work will likely be closed, and there will likely be no common mail supply on Monday. Should you’re anticipating a package deal, it gained’t arrive till the following enterprise day.
Colleges:
Public faculties throughout New York Metropolis will likely be closed, in addition to many colleges within the tri-state space. Nonetheless, closures could fluctuate by district, so it is a good suggestion to test your native district’s web site to substantiate if faculties in your space are open.
Libraries and Sanitation:
Libraries throughout the tri-state space, together with the New York Public Library, will likely be closed for the day. In New York Metropolis, there will likely be no trash and recycling assortment as properly.
Retailers and Grocery Shops:
Most main retail chains and grocery shops, together with Goal, Walmart, and Starbucks, will likely be open on Columbus Day. Nonetheless, hours could fluctuate by location. For these in New Jersey, the Westfield Backyard State Plaza in Bergen County will even stay open, although its hours could differ from common.