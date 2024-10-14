What’s open and closed on Columbus Day 2024

Monday, Oct. 14, marks Columbus Day, a federal vacation that’s additionally acknowledged as Indigenous Peoples Day and Italian Heritage Day in lots of cities and states, together with New York Metropolis.

Here is a take a look at what will likely be open and closed throughout our space for the vacation:

U.S. Postal Service:

Publish places of work will likely be closed, and there will likely be no common mail supply on Monday. Should you’re anticipating a package deal, it gained’t arrive till the following enterprise day.

Colleges:

Public faculties throughout New York Metropolis will likely be closed, in addition to many colleges within the tri-state space. Nonetheless, closures could fluctuate by district, so it is a good suggestion to test your native district’s web site to substantiate if faculties in your space are open.