What to Wear to the US Open 2024: 14 Ideas

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We obtain compensation whenever you click on on a hyperlink and make a purchase order. Study extra!

This 12 months, the US Open begins on Monday, August 26, and continues till Sunday, September 8, and takes place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens. Final 12 months, over 950,000 spectators stuffed the sector throughout the occasion and served the very best seems to be over the three weeks. In case you’re attending this 12 months, you continue to have a couple of weeks to plan your outfits that serve on and off the courtroom!

Thank You! You’ve gotten efficiently subscribed.

Associated: 30-Love! Tennis-Impressed ‘Suits for a Recent, Sporty Spring

In case you thought that tennis-core fashions had been fading away, nicely, you’re mistaken. Zendaya‘s newest movie, Challengers, comes out Friday, April twenty sixth, and it’s already been sparking a resurgence within the tennis-centric tendencies that had been middle stage final summer season. Anticipate to see pleated skirts, polos and dainty diamond bracelets in all places this 12 months. Fortunate for you, it’s […]

The US Open is simply as a lot of a vogue occasion as it’s about tennis, that means you want limitless choices for dressing. Not solely do you wish to make sure you do your greatest, despite the fact that the occasion doesn’t have an official gown code for spectators, however you additionally wish to be sure to’re staying cool in the summertime warmth. Want some inspiration? You’re in the suitable place. We rounded up 14 items you may pair collectively or put on with different staple objects in your closet — from preppy tennis attire and skirts to button-down tops; there’s one thing for each aesthetic and finances. Maintain studying forward!

Attire to Put on to the US Open

Attraco Ribbed Polo Costume: This tennis gown incorporates a basic polo design, paired with pleats that swing as you stroll. It’s obtainable in eight colours — $41 at Amazon!

This tennis gown incorporates a basic polo design, paired with pleats that swing as you stroll. It’s obtainable in eight colours — $41 at Amazon! Tuckernuck Mini Callie Costume: For one thing somewhat extra formal, decide up the Tuckernuck Mini Callie Costume. The linen stripe-printed handle is filled with character. It’s made with a selection collar, cinched pleating on the waist and a figure-flattering match — $248 at Tuckernuck!

For one thing somewhat extra formal, decide up the Tuckernuck Mini Callie Costume. The linen stripe-printed handle is filled with character. It’s made with a selection collar, cinched pleating on the waist and a figure-flattering match — $248 at Tuckernuck! Abercrombie & Fitch Excessive-Neck Traveler Mini Costume: This inexpensive navy gown is available in three colours and pairs completely with a pair of sneakers. You can even gown it up with a tote bag or sandals — $70 at Abercrombie!

Baleaf Sleeveless Tennis Costume: On the lookout for a sleeveless match? We love the Baleaf Sleeveless Tennis Costume. It consists of built-in shorts for consolation, pockets to carry your belongings and moisture-wicking cloth to maintain you dry within the warmth — $44 (initially $70) at Amazon!

Skirts and Bottoms to Put on to the US Open

CRZ Yoga Womens Excessive-Waisted Tennis Skirt: This high-waisted skirt is made with the model’s feathery-fit gentle cloth, which feels weightless in opposition to the pores and skin. It additionally consists of built-in spandex shorts with anti-slip dots to forestall driving up and two facet pockets. Pair with a polo or tank to finish the look — $35 at Amazon!

This high-waisted skirt is made with the model’s feathery-fit gentle cloth, which feels weightless in opposition to the pores and skin. It additionally consists of built-in spandex shorts with anti-slip dots to forestall driving up and two facet pockets. Pair with a polo or tank to finish the look — $35 at Amazon! lululemon Varsity Excessive-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt: A tennis skirt is a simple piece to model if you happen to’re planning to attend the US Open this 12 months. This one simply launched at lulelemon and is available in a wealthy inexperienced coloration that’s certain to face out. The skirt has a four-way stretch built-in Luxtreme cloth liner that’s sweat-wicking and strikes with you — $88 at lululemon!

A tennis skirt is a simple piece to model if you happen to’re planning to attend the US Open this 12 months. This one simply launched at lulelemon and is available in a wealthy inexperienced coloration that’s certain to face out. The skirt has a four-way stretch built-in Luxtreme cloth liner that’s sweat-wicking and strikes with you — $88 at lululemon! Anrabess Two-Piece Quick Set: Regardless of the notion that you will need to put on tennis skirts and attire, you may as well put on shorts and an identical high that matches. This set comes on the excellent time — it’s basic and features a sweater high so you may appear to be a wealthy mother whereas sitting within the stands — simply $40 at Amazon!

Tops to Put on to the US Open

J.Crew Chambray Button-Up Shirt: Go for a chambray button-up shirt like this one from J.Crew! It’s made with 100% cotton which makes it light-weight and simple to put on. It pairs properly with a pair of white pants — $34 (initially $69) at J. Crew!

Go for a chambray button-up shirt like this one from J.Crew! It’s made with 100% cotton which makes it light-weight and simple to put on. It pairs properly with a pair of white pants — $34 (initially $69) at J. Crew! Madewell Blended-Button Ribbed Polo Tank: Madewell’s Blended-Button Ribbed Polo Tank is one other gorgeous possibility to think about when planning your US Open seems to be this 12 months. It’s a contemporary tackle a polo shirt, detailed with an open notched collar and a mixture of shell and corozo buttons — $40 (initially $48) at Madewell!

Madewell’s Blended-Button Ribbed Polo Tank is one other gorgeous possibility to think about when planning your US Open seems to be this 12 months. It’s a contemporary tackle a polo shirt, detailed with an open notched collar and a mixture of shell and corozo buttons — $40 (initially $48) at Madewell! English Manufacturing unit Sportwear Knit Polo Shirt: We will’t recover from the silhouette on this high. It boasts a middle entrance button placket, piping edges and quick sleeves with armbands for a classy, basic look — $70 at Macy’s!

Sneakers to Put on to the US Open

Keds X Leisure Habits The Court docket Lace Up: Keds and Leisure Habits teamed as much as create a sporty leather-based sneaker filled with consolation and elegance. There’s a gentle lining and cushiony footbeds to maintain ft glad — $100 at Keds!

Keds and Leisure Habits teamed as much as create a sporty leather-based sneaker filled with consolation and elegance. There’s a gentle lining and cushiony footbeds to maintain ft glad — $100 at Keds! J.Crew Trainers: These J.Crew sneakers are available in a reasonably metallic coloration block that’s “streamlined, suede particulars and a thinner exterior sole that’s extra-lightweight and walkable,” the model says — simply $60 (initially $118) at J.Crew!

These J.Crew sneakers are available in a reasonably metallic coloration block that’s “streamlined, suede particulars and a thinner exterior sole that’s extra-lightweight and walkable,” the model says — simply $60 (initially $118) at J.Crew! Cariuma OCA Low Off-White Canvas Sneakers: Celebrities like Helen Mirren and Whitney Port are followers of Cariuma’s canvas sneakers and it’s no shock why. The footwear have a handcrafted physique comprised of 100% vegan natural mamona oil and cork. The OCA Low additionally incorporates a cap toe design and light-weight outsole, which makes it sturdy — $85 at Cariuma!

Celebrities like and are followers of Cariuma’s canvas sneakers and it’s no shock why. The footwear have a handcrafted physique comprised of 100% vegan natural mamona oil and cork. The OCA Low additionally incorporates a cap toe design and light-weight outsole, which makes it sturdy — $85 at Cariuma! Veja Campo Sneaker: These basic sneakers are made with a leather-based higher and rubber sole, again debossed emblem element and uncooked minimize tongue for a singular look that Veja is thought for — $175 at Revolve!