What time, TV channel is the Oklahoma Sooners vs Auburn football on today? Free live stream, spread, game odds

The No. 21 ranked Oklahoma Sooners face the Auburn Tigers with a real freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. being named the starter after a formidable second half in a loss to Tennessee final week. This sport kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 28 with a dwell broadcast on ABC, and streaming dwell on ESPN Plus.

The betting odds for this sport have moved everywhere, initially opening with the Sooners because the favorites. Nevertheless, most sportsbooks now have Auburn as slight favorites over Oklahoma on this matchup.

What TV channel is the Oklahoma vs. Auburn sport on?

When: Kickoff takes place at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CT) on Saturday, September 28.

The place: Jordan-Hare Stadium | Auburn, AL

TV Channel: ABC, and streaming on ESPN Plus

Oklahoma vs. Auburn unfold, betting odds

Level Unfold: OU: +1 | AUB: -1

Moneyline: OU: -105 | AUB: -115

Over/Below: 44.5