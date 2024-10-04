Week Five Expert Picks: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the highway in Week 5 for his or her second away recreation, this time to Atlanta to start a stretch of three intra-division video games in 4 weeks. It is also the Buccaneers’ first primetime recreation of 2024, set for Thursday night time at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To learn the way to look at, pay attention and livestream the sport, click on right here.

The sport is the primary intra-division contest for the Buccaneers, and people video games inside the NFC South are inclined to tackle a lifetime of their very own. There are many causes to love each groups, in keeping with the analysts. Some cited O-Line points for the Buccaneers, whereas others famous that Atlanta has the worst stress charge on opposing quarterbacks within the league. Atlanta’s two-headed speeding assault was a deciding issue for one analyst, however one other one famous that Tampa Bay attracts motivation from being underdogs. One other analyst famous that short-week Thursday video games usually flip into “slogs” and thinks the Bucs have extra group chemistry to deal with that sort of recreation.

The Buccaneers are 1.5-point underdogs on the highway however they’ve loads of help from the specialists. Here is what a few of them are saying:

NFL.com – 4 out of 5 analysts facet with the Buccaneers

ESPN.com – ESPN amassed ELEVEN analysts, and so they’ve gone 6-5 in favor of the Falcons

CBSSports.com – Pete Prisco calls this an “huge recreation” for the NFC South and sides with the Bucs

USA Right this moment – It is break up proper down the center of six predictors

Bleacher Report – Bucs pull seven of eight picks on this assemblage of specialists

Professional Soccer Speak – This time, Mike Florio and Chris Simms agree on the Buccaneers

Sports activities Illustrated – Just one dissenter leans Falcons amongst six analysts