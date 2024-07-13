Water Price Prediction: WATER Plunges 68% As Analysts Say This P2E Presale Might Be The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Water value plunged 68% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.002124 as of seven:15 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that nosedived 17% to $57.5 million.

Water Worth Dips Beneath the Bearish Channel

The WATER value has been regular inside a good vary, settling comfortably on the $0.001731 help degree. Nonetheless, the bears appear to have the higher hand, pushing the worth under the bearish channel. Can the bulls regain this momentum?

WATERUSD Evaluation (Supply: Tradingview)

Regardless of a current dip in bearish exercise, bullish traders nonetheless have an opportunity to push the worth up past the $0.000581 degree as indicated by the rising bullish candle hinting at a possible upward development continuation.

Presently, the worth is buying and selling under the 50 and 200 easy shifting averages (SMA), which helps WATER’s downward momentum and reinforces the general bullish sentiment out there.

Moreover, the MACD common line crosses the sign line under the impartial degree. Furthermore, the inexperienced histogram bars are optimistic, indicating elevated investor curiosity. This alignment suggests a powerful bullish development, with the MACD indicators displaying optimistic momentum. Moreover, the Relative Energy Index (RSI) has reached the 30 oversold ranges and signifies a rebound. If the momentum will increase it might push the RSI previous the 50 midline degree and ultimately attain the overbought degree of 70, signalling intense shopping for strain.

WATER Worth Prediction

Ought to WATER proceed its upward trajectory, it might rally again to the earlier resistance degree, resting at $0.003545. This sustained upward motion means that within the upcoming weeks, there’s potential for WATER to reclaim its all-time excessive at $0.004958, indicating a considerable restoration in its market price.

Conversely, WATER would possibly face elevated promoting strain if it struggles to breach this crucial resistance. In such a state of affairs, consideration could be drawn to the $0.001946 mark as a major help degree to observe intently.

This degree would develop into essential in figuring out whether or not WATER value continues to stabilize or expertise additional decline.

This P2E Crypto Presale Raises Over $5.4 Million

In distinction to WATER’s present nosedive, the P2E gaming sector is witnessing parabolic development. A brand new entrant into the sphere is PlayDoge (PLAY), which mixes the favored Doge meme with Play-to-Earn gaming.

Its presale has raced to over $5.4 million in funds raised, highlighting a rising urge for food for revolutionary initiatives that merge gaming and cryptocurrency.

The presale’s success underscores PlayDoge’s recognition, solidifying its place as probably the most talked about new meme cash.

Is Play-to-Earn the Future? PlayDoge has raised $5.3M in presale, reviving the 90s Tamagotchi with a Play-to-Earn mannequin exhibits the strategic mix of nostalgia and crypto innovation. The Play-to-Earn development is gaining traction, combining gaming and monetary incentives… pic.twitter.com/eO26yBMT1N — IBC Group Official (@ibcgroupio) July 8, 2024

PlayDoge merges ’90s nostalgia with superior blockchain expertise, presenting gamers with a retro-style cellular sport the place they’ll nurture an 8-bit pixel Doge.

Gamers have interaction by feeding their digital pet, collaborating in mini-games, and constructing a bond, all whereas incomes PLAY tokens. The sport runs on BNB Chain, developed by Binance, one of many world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

Crypto Consultants are Saying This Meme Coin Could possibly be the Subsequent Crypto to Explode #Crypto #Altcoins #Memecoin PlayDoge (PLAY) is the most recent meme coin to trigger a… https://t.co/xCs8pUlD69 pic.twitter.com/DOCVBIIPP0 — M.O.M. (@MintressOfMemes) July 4, 2024

Gamers earn rewards by caring for his or her pets and finishing quests.

Token holders also can generate passive revenue by staking PLAY tokens for a return of 104% yearly.

Influential Youtuber Jacob Bury says $PLAY might doubtlessly surge 10X post-launch.

PLAY tokens could be bought instantly from the official web site for $0.00517 every. To keep away from paying the next value, you will need to purchase PLAY inside lower than 3 days.

Purchase $PLAY utilizing BNB, USDT, or a financial institution card right here.

