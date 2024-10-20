Watch Texans vs Packers game today: TV channel, time, streaming

When you’re a fan of MVP quarterbacks, look no additional than Lambeau Area for the matchup of the afternoon.

The Houston Texans journey north for what could possibly be a possible Tremendous Bowl preview towards the Inexperienced Bay Packers. Sitting at 5-1, a win for the Texans may mark the most effective begin since 2012 due to stellar play from second-year gunslinger C.J. Stroud.

In the meantime, the Packers stay within the hunt for the NFC North division behind second-year starter Jordan Love. Each passers entered the season as potential All-Professional choices and favorites to win the league’s Most Invaluable Participant Award. A victory may solidify their standing as a candidate to win the award, whereas the loser should pivot to doubtlessly save their season.

Right here’s easy methods to watch the Texans-Packers recreation, together with time, TV schedule and streaming data:

What channel is the Texans vs Packers recreation on as we speak? Time, TV schedule

TV Channel: CBS

Begin time: Midday CT

The Texans vs. Packers will probably be broadcast nationally on CBS in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will name the sport from the sales space at Lambeau, with Tracy Wolfson reporting from the sidelines.

The place to look at Texans vs Packers on Livestream

Streaming choices for the sport embody Fubo TV.

Watch Texans vs Packers dwell on Fubo (free trial)

Texans vs Packers predictions, picks, odds

Texans vs. Packers prediction: The Texans are lacking 5 defensive starters and going up towards a Packers’ passing recreation that’s been deadly since Jordan Love’s return. Even at full power, Houston would battle to safe factors. The Packers win by 10.



Packers 30, Texans 20.

ODDS: Packers by -3



O/U: -48.5

All NFL Odds by way of BetMGM.

Texans schedule 2024

Sept. 8: at Indianpolis (W, 29-27)

Sept. 15: vs. Chicago (W, 19-13)

Sept. 22: at Minnesota (L, 34-7)

Sept. 29: vs. Jacksonville (W, 24-20)

Oct. 6: vs. Buffalo (W, 23-20)

Oct. 13: at New England (W, 41-21)

Oct. 20: at Inexperienced Bay

Oct. 27: vs. Indianpolis

Oct. 31: at New York Jets

Nov. 10: vs. Detriot

Nov. 18: at Dallas

Nov. 24: vs. Tennessee

Dec. 1: at Jacksonville

Dec. 8: Bye Week

Dec. 15: vs. Miami

Dec. 21: at Kansas Metropolis

Dec. 25: vs. Baltimore

Jan. 6: at Tennessee

File: 5-1

Packers schedule 2024