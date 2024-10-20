Watch Texans vs Packers game today: TV channel, time, streaming

When you’re a fan of MVP quarterbacks, look no additional than Lambeau Area for the matchup of the afternoon.
The Houston Texans journey north for what could possibly be a possible Tremendous Bowl preview towards the Inexperienced Bay Packers. Sitting at 5-1, a win for the Texans may mark the most effective begin since 2012 due to stellar play from second-year gunslinger C.J. Stroud.
In the meantime, the Packers stay within the hunt for the NFC North division behind second-year starter Jordan Love. Each passers entered the season as potential All-Professional choices and favorites to win the league’s Most Invaluable Participant Award. A victory may solidify their standing as a candidate to win the award, whereas the loser should pivot to doubtlessly save their season.
Right here’s easy methods to watch the Texans-Packers recreation, together with time, TV schedule and streaming data:
What channel is the Texans vs Packers recreation on as we speak? Time, TV schedule
TV Channel: CBS
Begin time: Midday CT
The Texans vs. Packers will probably be broadcast nationally on CBS in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will name the sport from the sales space at Lambeau, with Tracy Wolfson reporting from the sidelines.
The place to look at Texans vs Packers on Livestream
Streaming choices for the sport embody Fubo TV.
Watch Texans vs Packers dwell on Fubo (free trial)
Texans vs Packers predictions, picks, odds
Texans vs. Packers prediction: The Texans are lacking 5 defensive starters and going up towards a Packers’ passing recreation that’s been deadly since Jordan Love’s return. Even at full power, Houston would battle to safe factors. The Packers win by 10.
Packers 30, Texans 20.
ODDS: Packers by -3
O/U: -48.5
All NFL Odds by way of BetMGM.
Texans schedule 2024
- Sept. 8: at Indianpolis (W, 29-27)
- Sept. 15: vs. Chicago (W, 19-13)
- Sept. 22: at Minnesota (L, 34-7)
- Sept. 29: vs. Jacksonville (W, 24-20)
- Oct. 6: vs. Buffalo (W, 23-20)
- Oct. 13: at New England (W, 41-21)
- Oct. 20: at Inexperienced Bay
- Oct. 27: vs. Indianpolis
- Oct. 31: at New York Jets
- Nov. 10: vs. Detriot
- Nov. 18: at Dallas
- Nov. 24: vs. Tennessee
- Dec. 1: at Jacksonville
- Dec. 8: Bye Week
- Dec. 15: vs. Miami
- Dec. 21: at Kansas Metropolis
- Dec. 25: vs. Baltimore
- Jan. 6: at Tennessee
- File: 5-1
Packers schedule 2024
- Sept. 6: vs. Philadelphia (L 34-29)
- Sept. 15: vs. Indianpolis (W, 16-10)
- Sept. 22: at Tennessee (W, 30-14)
- Sept. 29: vs. Minnesota (L, 31-29)
- Oct. 6: at Los Angeles (W, 24-19)
- Oct. 13: vs. Arizona (W, 34-14)
- Oct. 20: vs. Houston
- Oct. 27: at Jacksonville
- Nov. 3: vs. Detriot
- Nov. 10: Bye Week
- Nov. 17: at Chicago
- Nov. 24: vs. San Francisco
- Nov. 28: vs. Miami
- Dec. 5: at Detriot
- Dec. 15: at Seattle
- Dec. 23: vs. New Orleans
- Dec. 29: at Minnesota
- TBD: vs. Chicago
- File: 4-2
- We often advocate fascinating services. When you make a purchase order by clicking one of many hyperlinks, we might earn an affiliate charge. USA TODAY Community newsrooms function independently, and this doesn’t affect our protection.
BetMGM is the premier vacation spot for NFL odds and Tremendous Bowl odds all year long. Gannett might earn income from sports activities betting operators for viewers referrals to betting providers. Sports activities betting operators haven’t any affect over nor are any such revenues in any means depending on or linked to the newsrooms or information protection. Phrases apply, see operator web site for Phrases and Situations. When you or somebody you understand has a playing drawback, assist is offered. Name the Nationwide Council on Downside Playing 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Should be 21 or older to gamble. Sports activities betting and playing aren’t authorized in all places. Remember to adjust to legal guidelines relevant the place you reside.