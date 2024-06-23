Watch Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams Surprise Performance of Us: Eras Tour

Taylor Swift introduced Gracie Abrams out onstage Sunday night time throughout the newest present of Swift’s Eras Tour.

Abrams, who opened for Swift’s Eras Tour final summer season, launched her second album, The Secret of Us, on Friday. The album options the observe “Us,” a collaboration with Swift.

Onstage at London’s Wembley Stadium, Swift famous that the tune was written one night time when the duo have been hanging out, ingesting wine and speaking about Abrams’ life. “And speaking about your life grew to become this tune,” Swift added.

Swift performed guitar, whereas Abrams performed the piano.

After “Us,” Swift carried out a second shock tune — a mashup of “Out of the Woods,” “Is It Over Now?” and “Clear.” The latter three are all featured on the album 1989 (the unique and/or the launched model).

On Friday, Abrams posted two movies of the 2 working collectively. The second video confirmed Swift grabbing a fireplace extinguisher to place out a small kitchen hearth.

“Writing this whole tune from 2am to 6am was a number of the most enjoyable I’ve ever had in my life. @taylorswift now we all know methods to use a fireplace extinguisher. I like you,” Abrams wrote.

Abrams beforehand hit the stage with Swift final summer season in Cincinnati, performing her personal tune “I Miss You, I’m Sorry” with Swift on guitar.