Watch Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal Boxing Fight Online: Stream PPV

If you are going to buy an independently reviewed services or products by means of a hyperlink on our web site, Selection might obtain an affiliate fee.

The boxing world has a light-weight heavyweight bout in Southern California on Saturday, July 6 with the headliner match between two former-UFC fighters: Americas Nate “The Stockton Slap” Diaz (0-1-0) vs. Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal (1-0-0).

Final Man Standing: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal takes place at Honda Enviornment in Anaheim with a begin time of 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The primary occasion is scheduled for 11:59 p.m. ET/8:59 p.m. PT.

Should you’re in search of last-minute tickets to the boxing occasion, they’re nonetheless obtainable on third-party resellers websites, akin to Vivid Seats and SeatGeek. In reality, you should utilize Selection’s unique promo code VAR2024 for $20 off at Vivid Seats, or use VARIETY10 at checkout to save lots of $10 off your buy at SeatGeek.com.

Wish to watch the 10-round occasion on-line? The boxing bout is streamable on-line as a pay-per-view occasion for $49.99 for DAZN subscribers.

Should you’re not a subscriber, then you possibly can join a 30-day free trial to entry the PPV feed. As a DAZN subscriber, you’ll even have entry to greater than 100 stay fights all 12 months lengthy, in addition to combat replays, highlights and documentaries.

When your free trial is completed, you possibly can cancel DAZN with a 30-day discover, or preserve watching the streaming service beginning at $29.99/Month — you’re primarily getting two months for the worth of 1 month.

Nevertheless, should you’d like to look at Diaz vs. Masvidal with out a DAZN subscription, you should purchase entry to the PPV combat straight up for $49.99.

As for the match itself, Masvidal is favored to win, whereas it’s unlikely Diaz will acquire his first win as a professional boxer. That is partly to Masvidal’s greater knockout price, in comparison with Diaz. However general, the primary occasion must be a extremely scorching one in “the pond!”

Struggle Card, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Mild Heavyweight: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal — Most important Occasion

Tremendous Middleweight: Daniel Jacobs vs. Shane Mosley Jr.

Light-weight: Amado Vargas vs. Sean Garcia

Mild Heavyweight: Chris Avila vs. Anthony Pettis

Light-weight: Devin Cushing vs. Manuel Correa

Welterweight: Alan Sanchez vs. Luis Lopez

Tremendous Middleweight: Kenneth Lopez vs. Andres Martinez

Light-weight: Curmel Moton vs. Nikolai Buzolin

Welterweight: Jose Aguayo vs. Bryce Logan

Heavyweight: Steven Dunn vs. Gabriel Aguilar Costa

Tremendous Light-weight: Luciano Ramos vs. Dan Hernandez

