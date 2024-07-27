WATCH: Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy to Speak at Largest Bitcoin Conference in Nashville

The Bitcoin 2024 convention, the most important Bitcoin occasion on the earth, is going down this week in Nashville with a number of big-name audio system, together with Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, Cathie Wooden, Michael Saylor and extra.

The convention already had a profitable first normal day, throughout which Bitcoin leaders made main bulletins. Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he’ll signal an govt order requiring the U.S. to buy 550 Bitcoin per day till it accumulates a reserve of 4 million BTC if he’s elected president.

In the present day marks the second day of normal periods on the Bitcoin 2024 convention, which will likely be live-streamed on Bitcoin Journal. The highest Bitcoin leaders will likely be gathering to talk, with many anticipating main bulletins.

Headliner Donald Trump is slated to offer remarks alongside Senator Marsha Blackburn and Vivek Ramaswamy, who will focus on “Bitcoin and the Way forward for American Democracy.” U.S. Congressman Ro Khanna and Wiley Nickel will focus on “A Progressive Imaginative and prescient for Bitcoin.”

Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert will converse on “Constructing Bitcoin Nation,” whereas Michael Saylor and Invoice Miller IV can even focus on Bitcoin.

With its high-profile audio system and attendees, Bitcoin 2024 is poised to be the most important occasion but. The world’s eyes will likely be on Nashville at present, ready to see what information comes out of the convention with headline audio system like Donald Trump.

Bitcoin 2024’s Business Day will likely be live-streamed on Bitcoin Journal YouTube and X at present, beginning at 9:00 AM EST.