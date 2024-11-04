Watch Chargers vs Browns game today: TV channel, time, streaming

The Los Angeles Chargers will face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and look to enhance their report to 5-3.

Right here’s every little thing it’s essential to know in regards to the Week 9 matchup:

Sport Data

Who: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns

When: Sunday, Nov. 3, 10:00 a.m. PT

The place: Huntington Financial institution Discipline – Cleveland, OH

What channel is Chargers vs. Browns recreation on at the moment?

Chargers vs. Browns will broadcast on CBS in Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season. Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta will name the sport from the sales space, with Aditi Kinkhabwala reporting from the sidelines. Streaming choices for the sport embrace Paramount+ and FUBO, which gives a free trial to new subscribers.

Chargers vs. Browns prediction

This Chargers offense is lastly beginning to gel, as Justin Herbert seems extra like himself throwing the soccer. It helps that facet of the ball is getting more healthy, with DJ Chark set to make his debut. The Browns can be with out certainly one of their prime defensive playmakers, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Jesse Minter’s protection ought to current issues for a turnover-prone Jameis Winston. Even after beating the Ravens and convincing some folks that the Browns are legit, Los Angeles ought to convey them again to earth. Chargers 24, Browns 17

Chargers vs. Cardinals betting odds

Sport traces and odds from BetMGM as of Saturday at 8:25 p.m. PT:

Moneyline (ML) : Chargers -120 (guess $120 to win $100) | Browns +100 (guess $100 to win $100)

: Chargers -120 (guess $120 to win $100) | Browns +100 (guess $100 to win $100) Towards the unfold : Chargers -1 (-110) | Browns +1 (-110)

: Chargers -1 (-110) | Browns +1 (-110) Over/Underneath (O/U): 42.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Chargers schedule 2024

Sept. 8 – vs. Las Vegas Raiders (W, 22-10)

Sept. 15 – at Carolina Panthers (W, 26-3)

Sept. 22 – at Pittsburgh Steelers (L, 20-10)

Sept. 29 – vs. Kansas Metropolis Chiefs (L, 17-10)

Week 5 – Bye

Oct. 13 – at Denver Broncos (W, 23-16)

Oct. 21 – at Arizona Cardinals (L, 17-15)

Oct. 27 – vs. New Orleans Saints (W, 26-8)

Nov. 3 – at Cleveland Browns

Nov. 10 – vs. Tennessee Titans

Nov. 17 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Nov. 25 – vs. Baltimore Ravens

Dec. 1 – at Atlanta Falcons

Dec. 8 – at Kansas Metropolis Chiefs

Dec. 15 – vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec. 22 – vs. Denver Broncos

Dec. 28 or 29 – at New England Patriots

Jan. 4 or 5 – at Las Vegas Raiders

