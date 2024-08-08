Watch Bon Iver Perform at a Kamala Harris Rally

Bon Iver performed an acoustic rendition of “The Battle Cry of Freedom” throughout a rally for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Justin Vernon, lead vocalist within the indie folks band, informed the group he needed to finish the efficiency with “a pleasant outdated patriotic music that’s been rolling round in my head these final months.” Earlier than getting his sheet music so as, Vernon, sporting a camouflage Harris and Walz hat, added, “I like this melody, I like y’all. Respect ya. We’re right here for the suitable causes, and everyone knows what we’re right here for, so we’re going to do our factor. Make this music and make means for the people who we have to hear from.”

Bon Iver’s For Emma, Eternally In the past, Vernon’s debut album whose love-torn folks went on to affect the likes of Ed Sheeran and Kanye West, was featured on Rolling Stone’s “The five hundred Best Albums of All Time” listing at Quantity 461.

The presumptive Democratic nominee for president has welcomed a number of musical company to her rallies alongside the marketing campaign path. On Tuesday, actor and comic Nick Offerman sang his personal rendition of “God Bless the united statesA.” throughout a Comics for Kamala fundraiser, singing, “I’m proud to be a Kamala man, who has give up the GOP/As a result of I can’t simply abide by a person who’s tried for 34 felonies. And I’ll proudly get up and face the details that the lads that I as soon as cheered are a bunch of wing-nut white nationalists.”

Harris beforehand welcomed Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo at an Atlanta rally final month. Quavo, who was born in Georgia, expressed his assist for the presidential candidate and praised her place on gun security. Quavo has been an outspoken gun security advocate following the taking pictures loss of life of Migos member Takeoff in 2022.

“One factor I discovered from working with Vice President Harris is she at all times stands on enterprise,” Quavo stated in the course of the rally.