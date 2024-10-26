‘Washington Post’ won’t endorse any presidential candidate : NPR

toggle caption Marvin Joseph/The Washington Put up through Getty Photos/The Washington Put up through Getty Photos

Although the presidential race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is neck and neck, The Washington Put up has determined to not make a presidential endorsement for the primary time in 36 years, the writer and CEO introduced Friday.

“We’re returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates,” Will Lewis wrote in an opinion piece printed on the paper’s web site. He referenced the paper’s coverage within the a long time previous to 1976, when, following the Watergate scandal that the Put up broke, it endorsed Democratic nominee Jimmy Carter. The final time the Put up didn’t endorse a presidential candidate within the common election was 1988, in line with a search of its archives.

Colleagues realized the information from the editorial web page editor, David Shipley, at a tense assembly shortly earlier than Lewis’ announcement. The assembly was characterised by two individuals with direct information of discussions on situation of anonymity to talk about inner issues.

Shipley had accepted an editorial endorsement for Harris that was being drafted earlier this month, in line with three individuals with direct information. He advised colleagues the choice to endorse was being reviewed by the paper’s billionaire proprietor, Jeff Bezos. That is the proprietor’s prerogative and is a typical follow.

On Friday, Shipley mentioned that he advised different editorial board leaders on Thursday that administration had determined there could be no endorsement, although Shipley had recognized in regards to the resolution for some time. He added that he “owns” this consequence. The rationale he cited was to create “unbiased house” the place the newspaper doesn’t inform individuals for whom to vote.

Colleagues have been mentioned to be “shocked” and uniformly unfavourable. Editor-at-large Robert Kagan, who has been extremely important of Trump as autocratic, advised NPR he had resigned from the editorial board as a consequence.

Former Washington Put up Government Editor Martin Baron, who led the newsroom to acclaim throughout Trump’s presidency, denounced the choice starkly.

“That is cowardice, a second of darkness that can depart democracy as a casualty,” Baron mentioned in a press release to NPR. “Donald Trump will have a good time this as an invite to additional intimidate The Put up’s proprietor, Jeff Bezos (and different media house owners). Historical past will mark a disturbing chapter of spinelessness at an establishment famed for braveness.”

The Washington Put up Guild, which represents newsroom staff and different workers, posted a message on X saying it was involved about administration’s interference within the journalism, contemplating that the editorial board already had drafted a press release of assist for Harris.

“We’re already seeing cancellations from as soon as loyal readers,” the assertion mentioned.

Certainly, greater than 1,600 digital subscriptions had been cancelled lower than 4 hours after the information broke, in line with inner correspondence reviewed by NPR. The furor on the Put up was such that its chief tech officer directed engineers to dam questions on its resolution on the paper’s personal AI website search, in line with inner correspondence reviewed by NPR.

Put up company spokespeople declined to remark past Lewis’ assertion to readers.

Trump continuously targets information retailers

The same resolution by Los Angeles Occasions proprietor Patrick Quickly-Shiong led this week to the resignations of the paper’s editorials editor and two editorial board members. Quickly-Shiong mentioned that he had requested the editorial board to draft a “factual evaluation” of Trump and Harris’ insurance policies and plans. In her resignation letter, editorials editor Mariel Garza mentioned the choice made the paper look “craven and hypocritical,” given its previous reporting and editorials on Trump.

The Put up‘s investigative workforce has routinely reported on wrongdoing and allegations of illegality by Trump and his associates. The editorial board, which is operated aside from the newsroom, has repeatedly declared that Trump’s actions in workplace and his rhetoric as a candidate have rendered him unfit for workplace.

It earned a Pulitzer Prize for its examination of what Trump did in January 2021 to encourage his supporters to disclaim the formal certification of President Biden’s election.

On the marketing campaign path, Trump has threatened to actual vengeance on journalists and media retailers ought to he win the presidency as soon as extra.

Particularly, he has promised to jail reporters who will not determine the supply of presidency leaks and to strip three huge tv networks of their licenses to broadcast. (Solely native TV stations are literally licensed by federal regulators, not the networks themselves. However the three networks personal 80 native tv stations between them.)

Ebook: Bezos thought in another way in 2016

The chance that the Put up may withhold an endorsement was first reported by Oliver Darcy’s publication Standing. Even earlier than Friday’s announcement, the potential lack of an editorial drew consternation from journalists inside the Put up, who see it as a significant American publication that should weigh in on essentially the most urgent problem of the day.

Put up proprietor Bezos, the Amazon founder and one of many world’s richest individuals, has main contracts earlier than the federal authorities in his different enterprise operations, with billion-dollar implications affecting Amazon’s transport enterprise and cloud computing providers in addition to his Blue Origin house firm.

Bezos introduced in Lewis, who has important conservative bonafides, as writer and CEO in January. Lewis held the identical function at Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Road Journal; served because the editor of the London-based Telegraph, which is intently allied with the Tory get together; and was a guide to Conservative Boris Johnson when Johnson was U.Okay. prime minister.

Colleagues have advised NPR that Bezos chosen Lewis partially for his means to get together with highly effective conservative figures, together with Murdoch.

In his memoir, Collision of Energy, Baron wrote that then-Writer Fred Ryan didn’t need to make an endorsement within the 2016 race pitting Trump towards former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Then-Editorial Web page Editor Fred Hiatt thought of resigning. Bezos’s reply on the time: “Why would not we make an endorsement?”