Warner Takes A Stake In Croatia’s Dancing Bear Music

ZAGREB, Croatia (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group introduced the acquisition of a minority stake within the Croatian document label, Dancing Bear Music.

Beneath the phrases of the partnership, artists signed with Dancing Bear’s recorded music division will be capable of entry Warners’ unbiased label distribution and artist providers division, ADA, and probably signal with Warner Music’s world roster.

The partnership expands the present long-term working relationship between the 2 corporations, together with Dancing Bear serving as Warner Music’s licensee in Croatia since 1996. Moreover, sister firm Dancing Bear Publishing serves as an area rep for Warner’s music publishing division, Warner Chappell Music.

Based in 1990, Dancing Bear is likely one of the oldest document corporations in Croatia and the label has launched music from acknowledged regional artists similar to Dalmatino, Dino Dvornik, Daleka Obala, Darko Rundek, Hladno Pivo, Kojoti, Kawasaki 3P, Zdenka Kovačiček, Goribor, Vlado Kalember & Srebrna Krila, Alen Vitasović, Ibrica Jusić, Majke, Gustafi, The Bambi Molesters, and Baba Yaga.

Moreover, the label has platformed the subsequent era of Croatian artists, together with up-and-coming stars similar to Bruno Pietri and Pete Spruce.

This funding by Warner Music is a vote of confidence in the way forward for music from the West Balkans. We stay up for working collectively to take music from our current roster to the broader world, and to uncover the subsequent era of native expertise,” mentioned Silvije Varga, Co-Founder and Managing director of Dancing Bear.

“I’m so happy we’re increasing our settlement with Dancing Bear, which has an unimaginable fame within the area as a key business participant. We’re already engaged on joint releases within the EDM area and plan to broaden our collaboration within the months forward,” added Izabela Ciszek-Podziemska, Basic Supervisor of Warner Music South East Europe.