Warner Music Partners With Brazil’s Sua Música

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Brazil introduced it has taken a stake in Sua Música Group, the corporate behind the biggest Brazilian music platofrm and the Sua Música digital distributor.

The deal will see Warner associate with Sua Música to increase the worldwide attain of regional Brazilian artists and comes as Warner seeks to bolster its footprint within the area.

The funding may even assist Sua Música Group to increase operations in Brazil, together with its its music platform within the Northeast and selling Sua Música Digital. The corporate already offers administration for the digital careers and royalties for greater than 1,000 artists throughout Brazil, together with Tarcísio do Acordeon, Vitor Fernandes, Thiago Aquino, Heitor Costa, Japãozin, Evoney Fernandes.

“It is a essential milestone for us as cultural enablers. The mixture of Sua Música’s vital presence in regional music with our nationwide attain and international community will amplify the efforts of each firms and supply artists new inventive and industrial prospects and alternatives,” acknowledged This funding will make Warner Music a associate of Sua Música, with the businesses combining their efforts to develop regional artists and songwriters.

Leila Oliveira, President, Warner Music Brazil.

João Alquéres, Basic Director, ADA Brazil added: “This partnership consolidates our presence in Brazil’s Northeast and opens house for the expansion of regional genres worldwide. As we have now bolstered with our companions, Warner Music can supply quite a lot of options for artists and songwriters at totally different phases of their careers. Working along with Sua Música demonstrates our capacity to function in numerous musical genres and totally different areas of Brazil.”

“The announcement of the funding involves crown and corroborate a superb second for the Sua Música Group within the Brazilian market. We’re very pleased with this vital transfer. Because the firm’s creation, we have now at all times grown with our personal capital, and this funding will undoubtedly be very related to additional speed up all our enterprise fronts. Warner Music acknowledged the complete potential of our technique, and we will definitely be part of forces to develop extra quickly within the nationwide market,” famous Roni Maltz Bin, CEO, Sua Música.