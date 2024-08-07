VP vetting reveals new info about PA’s Josh Shapiro • Spotlight PA

A lady additionally newly accused the previous aide of threatening her in 2018, as an illustration, whereas The Inquirer resurfaced a university opinion article during which Shapiro known as Palestinians “battle-minded.”

A lot of the general public consideration has targeted on Shapiro’s lengthy political profession — particularly, on his evolving place on Israel, his information of a former high aide’s alleged misconduct, and his relationships with nationwide figures.

Ultimately, Harris didn’t choose Shapiro. However the veepstakes did unearth a number of new revelations in regards to the governor — not all of them constructive.

HARRISBURG — As Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro emerged in latest weeks as one of many high contenders to be Kamala Harris’ vice presidential nominee, an intense vetting course of unfurled each behind the scenes in Washington, D.C. and in public.

This story has been up to date to replicate that Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her operating mate.

The vice presidency comes with few official duties, and has been unfavorably in comparison with “a bucket of heat spit.” Nevertheless it typically serves as a springboard to a presidential run — eight VPs ran as their celebration’s nominee for the presidency between 1960 and 2020.

Although he not often discusses his political endgame, supporters have typically remarked that Shapiro’s final purpose is the White Home.

Under, Highlight PA runs down a few of the greatest revelations that emerged from the veepstakes:

A brand new allegation towards a former aide

Shapiro’s relationship with a longtime aide, Mike Vereb, was litigated in a number of nationwide tales, and some items of recent info have emerged from the scrutiny.

Vereb, a former Republican state legislator from Montgomery County, served alongside Shapiro within the Pennsylvania Home. When Shapiro was elected lawyer common in 2016, he employed Vereb to be his director of presidency affairs. Shapiro tapped Vereb for the same position after being elected governor in 2022, putting in him because the governor’s main liaison to the legislature.

Nonetheless, quickly after Shapiro took workplace, Vereb allegedly sexually harassed a deputy. She filed a written grievance detailing her expertise in Could 2023, and the governor’s workplace agreed to pay her $295,000 as a part of a settlement signed in September of that 12 months. Vereb resigned a number of weeks later, simply earlier than tales ran detailing the allegations.

Native media, together with Highlight PA, reported on the incident on the time. In response to a latest New York Occasions article on the allegations, Shapiro spokesperson Manuel Bonder issued a brand new assertion, saying the governor “was not conscious of the grievance or investigation till months after the grievance was filed.”

Bonder added that Shapiro ought to have been notified of the allegations sooner and advised The Occasions that Shapiro has now “ordered that he be instantly knowledgeable of any such grievance towards a senior workers or cupboard member.”

At the least one new allegation towards Vereb has surfaced throughout the vetting. Cathleen Palm, a founder of a kid advocacy group, advised ABC Information that Vereb invoked Shapiro’s title whereas threatening her throughout a 2018 cellphone name.

Bonder advised ABC Information that Shapiro was “not made conscious of the girl’s grievance on the time” and in addition condemned Vereb’s alleged habits.

This historical past prompted one nationwide nonprofit that seeks to forestall sexual harassment to problem a press release calling for Harris to contemplate the allegations throughout the vetting course of.

“What we all know of Gov. Shapiro’s actions point out an alarming negligence and a sample of endangering girls that work for and together with his workplace,” the Nationwide Girls’s Protection League stated Monday.

‘Too battle-minded’ for peace

Shapiro’s place on Israel and the continued struggle in Gaza was additionally intently scrutinized previously two weeks, and the protection revealed previous stances that his spokesperson says differ from his present views.

The Inquirer reported on a column Shapiro wrote for his faculty newspaper during which he claimed peace will “by no means come” to the Center East, expressed skepticism of a two-state answer, and stated that Palestinians are “too battle-minded.”

Requested to handle the outdated column at an unrelated information convention final week, Shapiro reiterated his present help for a two-state answer.

“I used to be 20,” Shapiro, 51, stated. “I’ve stated for years, years earlier than Oct. 7, that I favor a two-state answer — Israelis and Palestinians residing peacefully aspect by aspect, with the ability to decide their very own futures and their very own future.”

Within the column, Shapiro additionally stated he was “a previous volunteer within the Israeli military.” In a press release, Bonder stated that the service occurred in highschool, and that “at no time was he engaged in any navy actions.”

“Whereas he was in highschool, Josh Shapiro was required to do a service undertaking, which he and a number of other classmates accomplished by way of a program that took them to a kibbutz in Israel the place he labored on a farm and at a fishery,” Bonder stated. “This system additionally included volunteering on service tasks on an Israeli military base.”

Shapiro has additionally criticized Israel. As one op-ed within the Atlantic in help of the governor famous, Shapiro advised reporters this January that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “one of many worst leaders of all time.”

Nonetheless, the Philadelphia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, in addition to a coalition of anti-war and leftist teams, known as for Shapiro to make amends by doing greater than saying his views have modified.

“Governor Shapiro should not merely declare that his views have modified,” CAIR-Philadelphia Government Director Ahmet Tekelioglu stated. “He should explicitly apologize after which show that he has modified by retracting his latest anti-Palestinian positions, pledging to guard the correct of scholars, state staff and everybody else in Pennsylvania to protest the Gaza genocide, and calling for an finish to U.S. help for the Israeli authorities’s struggle crimes.”

Excessive-profile relationships

Within the rush to evaluate vice presidential hopefuls, a lot has been product of the non-public relationships — or lack thereof — that the contenders have with Harris.

She and Shapiro have been each attorneys common, and The Hill reported that whereas their tenures didn’t overlap, they stored in contact with each other by way of the Democratic Attorneys Common Affiliation.

PennLive reported that Shapiro was able to endorse Harris throughout her failed 2020 run for president after they met one another at a summit for “rising political leaders” sponsored by the Aspen Institute, a nationwide nonprofit.

The New York Occasions additionally reported on Shapiro’s relationship with former President Barack Obama.

As a second-term state legislator from Montgomery County, Shapiro endorsed Obama in 2008 and was a devoted supporter and surrogate within the commonwealth.

The help was in useless. Obama ended up dropping the Pennsylvania main. However The Occasions reported that the 2 have remained acquainted since. Obama returned the favor when he endorsed Shapiro for lawyer common in 2016.

Appreciable ink has additionally been spilled on the statement that Shapiro’s rhetorical model is strikingly acquainted to that of the previous president. Trump’s operating mate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, known as it a “actually unhealthy impression” of Obama.

Requested in regards to the remark at an occasion, Shapiro brushed it off.

“Barack Obama was most likely our most gifted orator of my time, so it’s sort of a bizarre insult,” he stated.