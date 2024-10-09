Virgin River Season 6 to Premiere Earlier Than Expected: See 1st Look

Netflix has launched a primary take a look at Virgin River season 6 — revealing that it’s going to premiere ahead of anticipated.

Season 6 of the heartfelt sequence will pickup a couple of months after season 5’s Christmas-themed episodes, following Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) planning for his or her marriage ceremony in addition to her relationship with dad Everett (John Allen Nelson).

Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith advised Tudum on Monday, October 7, that the 10-episode season, which is able to hit Netflix on December 17, takes place “deeper into springtime.” He added, “We’re making an attempt to hit all of the milestones of the pre-wedding planning, the bachelor and bachelorette events, the rehearsal dinner.”

Smith teased that Mel and Jack “will advance on their path to parenthood whereas additionally turning Lilly’s [Lynda Boyd] farm into their final dream dwelling.” (Mel and Jack determined to buy the property throughout the season 5 finale.)

“Infants and marriage ceremony bells are by no means off the desk on Virgin River,” Smith, who took over as showrunner from Sue Tenney earlier than season 5, stated.

Viewers may anticipate some “new instructions” for characters like Preacher (Colin Lawrence), Dan Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) and Kaia Bryant (Kandyse McClure).

“Brady can be volunteering on the Virgin River fireplace station underneath Hearth Chief Kaia, who’s pulled into Preacher’s previous sins,” Smith continued. “Additionally this season we’ll be stunned by some returning favorites from the previous.”

A brand new character can even be launched throughout season 6. “The massive new thriller character this season is Mel’s organic father Everett Reid, who’s carrying a long-held secret,” Smith stated. (Jessica Rothe and Callum Kerr are set to hitch the sequence as a younger Sarah and Everett.)

Virgin River premiered in 2017, and facilities round Mel’s new chapter after transferring to a small California city whereas grieving the lack of her husband Mark Monroe (Daniel Gillies). Over the course of 5 seasons, followers have watched as Mel discovered new love, acquired engaged and skilled a (second) being pregnant loss whereas additionally discovering her organic father. The present itself has adopted different residents of the city in addition to they arrive collectively to outlive pure disasters, drug rings and extra.

Final yr, Smith advised The Hollywood Reporter that he “by no means” meant to have “subsequent seasons match the depth of season 5,” which included a miscarriage, a wildfire and a sting operation to take down a drug provider.

“I’d say that going into season 6, my intention is to have it really feel lighter, however that doesn’t imply it’s not going to be sophisticated with the signature Virgin River twists and turns,” he advised the outlet in December 2023.

Smith added that he’s “excited” to lean “extra into the romance of the sequence,” joking that he’s simply making an attempt to present the followers “what they need.”

Virgin River season 6 drops on Netflix Thursday, December 19.