Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson killed in Maryland car crash that claimed the lives of 2 others

Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson was amongst three folks killed after one other car “touring at a excessive fee of pace” hit the automobile he was in, police in Maryland stated. He was 24.

The crash occurred simply earlier than 3:15 a.m. Saturday in Prince George’s County and concerned a complete of three automobiles, state police stated in a information launch.

Jackson was within the entrance passenger seat of a maroon Dodge Charger and was touring with two others recognized as Isaiah Hazel, 23, and Anthony Lytton, 24.

Hazel, the motive force, and Jackson died on the scene, police stated. Lytton was taken to the hospital the place he was later pronounced lifeless.

The crash occurred after a silver Infiniti touring northbound on Route 4 tried to alter lanes, the information launch states. Police stated the motive force, recognized as Cori Clingman, was “driving at a excessive fee of pace” and struck the Charger earlier than hitting a Chevrolet Impala.

The power of the crash brought on the Charger to journey off the highway and hit a number of tree stumps earlier than coming to a cease.

Clingman, 23, and two different passengers within the Infiniti weren’t injured, police stated. The driving force of the Impala was additionally unhurt and refused medical therapy on the scene.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell stated he was “completely crushed” by information of Jackson’s loss of life and was “perplexed.”

“Khyree introduced a contagious vitality to our facility and our group,” O’Connell stated in a statement posted on X. “His confidence and fascinating persona instantly drew his teammates to him. In our quick time collectively, it was evident Khyree was going to grow to be an amazing skilled soccer participant, however what was extra spectacular was his need to turn out to be the very best individual he could possibly be for his household and people round him.”

The Vikings stated it was “devastated” by his loss of life.

“Our ideas are with Khyree’s household, associates, teammates and coaches, in addition to all of the victims of this tragic accident,” the group wrote on X.

Jackson, from Higher Marlboro, Maryland, was the Vikings’ fourth-round draft decide on the NFL Draft in April. He was a beginning cornerback on the College of Oregon.

Different tributes continued to pour in on Saturday.

“We’re deeply saddened by the information of Khyree’s passing, Khyree had a particularly vibrant future forward of him as a participant, and it was clear he was devoted to being an amazing one who made a optimistic distinction in folks’s lives,” Vikings’ homeowners Mark and Zygi Wilf stated in an announcement.

Common supervisor Kwesi Adofo-Mensah stated Jackson was “taking steps to turn out to be the very best model of himself” and his “persona captured each room he was in.”

“I am devastated that his life and the whole lot that he had in entrance of him has been minimize quick,” Adofo-Mensah stated in an announcement.

Geese’ head coach Dan Lanning wrote on X: RIP Khyree… Love you @Real_Khyree. perplexed. I’ll miss your smile. Nice participant higher individual.”

“The NFL household is deeply saddened and devastated by the passing of Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson,” the NFL wrote on X. “Our ideas and condolences are along with his household, family members and everyone concerned on this tragic accident.”

Investigators stated they imagine alcohol might have been a contributing circumstance within the crash and that fees are pending.

It is a creating story. Please examine again for updates.