Video: Arike Ogunbowale Wins 2024 WNBA All-Star MVP with Record-Setting 34-Point Game | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Catalina Fragoso/NBAE through Getty Pictures

After a historic evening on Saturday, Arike Ogunbowale has gained the 2024 WNBA All-Star Sport MVP.

The Dallas Wings guard had 34 factors, six assists and three rebounds for Staff USA, setting the report for essentially the most factors ever within the occasion. Ogunbowale hit eight of her 13 three-point makes an attempt on the way in which to the record-setting outing.

What makes Ogunbowale’s 34-point outing much more spectacular is that each one of her factors got here within the second half. She posted a scoreless first half however went on a heater after the break to say the trophy.

Ogunbowale has now gained the All-Star Sport MVP twice, along with her first time successful it coming in simply her third season within the league in 2021.

She’ll now look to make use of the robust displaying within the All-Star Sport to propel her to a robust end to the remainder of the season. She’s placing up profession numbers this season, averaging 22.3 factors, 5.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds per recreation.

Sadly for the Wings, Ogunbowale’s excellent season hasn’t translated to the remainder of the crew as Dallas at the moment sits in final place within the WNBA standings at 6-19.

The Wings have had some unhealthy harm luck this yr with Satou Sabally out till after the Olympics with a shoulder harm and Natasha Howard lacking 12 video games early on this season with a foot harm. Maddy Siegrist lately broke her finger, that means she will even miss time.