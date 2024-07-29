Venezuela 2024 elections results: Nicolas Maduro claims victory in election as opposition leader Edmundo González disputes result

CHICAGO (WLS) — Venezuela’s electoral authorities have declared President Nicolas Maduro the winner in Sunday’s presidential election, however the opposition can be claiming victory within the race.

It is establishing a showdown as overseas leaders maintain off on recognizing the outcomes.

In the meantime Venezuelans right here in Chicago are watching carefully.

Sunday, the Illinois Venezuelan Alliance rallied to deliver consideration to the essential election.

They’re in assist of opposition chief Edmundo Gonzalez hoping he’ll unseat Maduro who has been in energy for 12 years.

They are saying the end result might decide if individuals keep or resolve to go away their homeland to return to the USA.

Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have left looking for alternatives overseas and have come to the us which has had a big effect on the migrant disaster.

“Lots of them haven’t been capable of finding a greater life,” demonstrator Ana Serafin mentioned. “As a matter of truth, a lot of them have died looking for a greater life, so as we speak, we actually need these elections to occur in probably the most pacific method attainable, probably the most democratic method attainable for us to search out the liberty that Venezuela deserves.”

Sunday evening there have been a number of automotive caravans within the Loop and an enormous celebration at Grand and Kedzie avenues as exit polling confirmed President Maduro on the verge of dropping.

However that modified within the hours forward as Maduro was ultimately declared the winner.

Gonzalez now saying all election guidelines have been violated because the opposition questions the voting tallies.

In the meantime, Illinois Senator Dick Durbin posting on x final evening that the regime should respect the individuals’s votes and never steal one other election.

Shortly after midnight, the Nationwide Electoral Council mentioned Maduro secured 51% of the vote, overcoming the primary opposition candidate, Edmundo González, who garnered 44%.

However the electoral authority, which is managed by Maduro loyalists, did not instantly launch the tallies from every of the 30,000 polling cubicles nationwide, hampering the opposition’s capacity to problem the outcomes after claiming it had knowledge for under 30% of the poll bins.

