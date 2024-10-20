Vasso Papandreou, champion of women in Greek politics, dies at 79

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Vasso Papandreou, a trailblazing Greek politician who served as a authorities minister, European commissioner and main advocate for girls’s illustration in politics, has died at her residence in an Athens suburb. She was 79.

No reason behind demise was given, however she had been sick for a number of years.

Her funeral was held Saturday outdoors Aegio, close to the city of her delivery in southern Greece, and was attended by former Socialist prime minister Costas Simitis and different veteran politicians.

Politicians throughout celebration strains paid tribute to Papandreou following her demise Thursday, recognizing her contributions to Greece and dedication to social justice.

“Regardless that we discovered ourselves on reverse sides, I have to admit she was a powerful persona … she earned the devotion of her mates and the respect of her opponents,” stated the conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Papandreou was a founding member of the Panhellenic Socialist Motion in 1974. She was unrelated to the celebration founder, Andreas Papandreou, however that they had a short affair within the mid-Seventies, after which she left for the U.Okay. to finish her graduate research.

She served in varied ministerial positions within the Costas Simitis governments from 1996 to 2004, together with minister of financial growth, minister of inside, and minister for the setting, bodily planning and public works.

Papandreou broke obstacles as Greece’s first feminine European Commissioner from 1989 to 1992, overseeing employment, industrial relations and social affairs within the second fee led by Jacques Delors and was admired for her sturdy advocacy of democratic rights.

A champion for girls’s illustration, Papandreou led efforts to extend feminine participation in Greek politics. She efficiently pushed for laws requiring 33% feminine illustration on candidate lists, beginning with municipal elections in 2002 — constructing a basis for higher gender steadiness in Greek politics.

All through her profession, she advocated for employees’ rights, academic alternatives and help for moms and people with particular wants.

Papandreou received election to Parliament in six consecutive elections, from 1993 to 2009. For her first election, in a 12 months when the Panhellenic Socialist Motion returned to energy, she had ready for a candidacy within the central Athens multi-seat constituency, however was shifted to the a lot bigger Athens B constituency, within the capital’s suburbs, which, at the moment, had 32 seats. The outcome was that she obtained a still-standing file 256,831 desire votes, many from feminine PASOK supporters who meant their vote as a rebuke to the celebration management.

In late 1994, she and three different lawmakers, together with Simitis, fashioned what was known as “the Group of 4” aiming to push the ailing celebration founder, Andreas Papandreou, into retirement. The group met a number of instances at her residence to coordinate their technique. Andreas Papandreou lastly bowed out in 1996 after his well being took a major downturn and was succeeded as prime minister and celebration chief by Simitis.

Born on Dec. 9, 1944, Papandreou studied economics in Athens earlier than incomes a Ph.D. from the College of Studying within the U.Okay., the place she began her profession as a tutorial earlier than shifting to politics as Greece emerged from a seven-year army dictatorship.