Vanderbilt’s three-game win streak is over. A bowl, although, continues to be a risk after a 27-24 loss to Texas at FirstBank Stadium.
Vanderbilt (5-3, 2-2 in SEC) doubtless noticed any hopes of a Playoff bid erased with the loss. The Commodores had grabbed the nation’s consideration after defeating Alabama 40-35 on Oct. 5 to open the month.
A bowl, although, nonetheless stays a risk even with the loss.
Vanderbilt scored first on a Diego Pavia 18-yard TD run within the first quarter. However Texas countered with three straight touchdowns earlier than Brock Taylor’s 54-yard subject objective to finish the half reduce the deficit to 21-10.
Vanderbilt ultimately trimmed Texas’ result in 24-17 with 3:11 left within the third quarter on Pavia’s 3-yard TD cross to Junior Sherrill. However a Pavia interception led to a late Texas subject objective.
Pavia led Vanderbilt downfield for one final rating, a brief TD cross to Eli Stowers. However Texas recovered the onside kick to protect a Texas 27-24.
Quinn Ewers led Texas with 288 yards passing, three TDs and two interceptions. Pavia was 16-of-29 passing for 143 yards with two TDs and two interceptions.
Vanderbilt vs Texas rating updates
Diego Pavia TD cross trims Texas result in 27-24 late fourth quarter
Diego Pavia refuses to concede. The Vanderbilt quarterback’s late TD cross to Eli Stowers from 8 yards away reduce Texas’ result in 27-24 with 46 seconds left.
Texas soccer provides insurance coverage rating, leads 27-17
Bert Auburn’s 23-yard subject objective with 1:57 left prolonged Texas soccer’s result in 27-17 over Vanderbilt. The Texas scoring drive began after a Diego Pavia interception gave the Longhorns the ball on Vanderbilt’s 29-yard line. Texas had seven plays before settling for the field goal.
Diego Pavia’s pick on 4th down dagger to Vanderbilt comeback
Vanderbilt’s late fourth-quarter drive ended with a Diego Pavia interception on fourth-and-two from the Vandy 35-yard line may have ended any hope of a Vanderbilt football upset. Pavia rolled to his right and flung up a pass that was picked off by Liona Lefau and returned to the Vanderbilt 29 with 5:05 left.
It marked Pavia’s second interception of the game.
Texas leads Vanderbilt 24-17.
Vanderbilt football isn’t done yet
Diego Pavia threaded the needle and got a pass past multiple Texas defenders into the arms of Junior Sherrill for a 3-yard TD pass with 3:11 left in the third quarter.
The score trimmed Texas’ lead to 24-17. Pavia is 7-of-15 passing for 70 yards and has 58 rushing yards with a TD.
Texas football extends lead over Vanderbilt with field goal
Texas’ Bert Auburn has extended the Longhorns lead to 24-10 over Vanderbilt with a 40-yard field goal with 8:54 left in the third quarter. The field goal ended an 11-play, 50-yard drive.
Halftime: Texas football 21, Vanderbilt 10
Vanderbilt’s Brock Taylor hammered in a 54-yard field goal as time expired to cut Texas’ lead to 21-10 at halftime of today’s SEC football game at FirstBank Stadium.
The kick is his fifth from 50 or more yards this season. He’s the first in Vanderbilt history to have five made field goals of 50 or more yards in a career. All of Taylor’s have come this season.
Vanderbilt will have the ball to start the second half.
Quinn Ewers throws third TD pass of day
Quinn Ewers is having himself an efficient day. Ewers is 18-of-19 passing for 205 yards with three TDs and an interception. His last pass was a 25-yard swing pass that DeAndre Moore Jr. broke for a 25-yard TD catch. It gave Texas a 21-7 lead over Vanderbilt football with 5:04 left in the first half.
End of first quarter: Texas 14, Vanderbilt football 7
Texas leads Vanderbilt 14-7 after the first quarter thanks to a pair of Quinn Ewers touchdown passes.
The Longhorns have 141 total yards to Vanderbilt’s 62.
Ewers is 13-of-14 passing for 126 yards with two TDs and an interception. He has hit seven different receivers.
Diego Pavia is 1-of-1 passing for 15 yards and has 33 yards and a TD on four carries.
Quinn Ewers throws second TD pass, Texas football takes lead
Quinn Ewers has given Texas a 14-7 lead over Vanderbilt with 1:13 left in the first quarter. Ewers lobbed a 27-yard TD pass to DeAndre Moore Jr. on third-and-8.
Texas football responds to Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt’s score
Quinn Ewers tied the game up for Texas at 7 with a three-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Golden with 5:37 left in the first quarter. The scoring play capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive. Ewers is now 9-of-10 passing for 77 yards with a TD and an interception. His interception led to Vanderbilt’s touchdown.
Diego Pavia gives Vanderbilt football 7-0 lead, 1st quarter
Diego Pavia dove into the end zone after being pushed by a Texas defender to cap an 18-yard run to give Vanderbilt football a 7-0 lead.
Pavia and the Commodores got the ball after a Quinn Ewers interceptions by Martel Hight that was tipped by Langston Patterson.
Texas turns ball over on first possession
Vanderbilt sophomore Martel Hight picked off a deflected Quinn Ewers pass on Texas’ first possession. Hight gave the Commodores the ball at the Texas 32.
The deflection came from Christ Presbyterian Academy graduate Langston Patterson, who returned to the lineup after missing the Kentucky and Ball State game with an ankle injury.
Vanderbilt vs Texas time today
- Date: Oct. 26
- Time: 3:15 p.m. CT
- Location: FirstBank Stadium
What channel is Vanderbilt vs Texas game on today?
- Radio: 102.5 The Game and the Vanderbilt Athletics app
- Radio: 102.5 The Game and the Vanderbilt Athletics app
Vanderbilt vs. Texas will be broadcast on SEC Network. The announcers will be Tom Hart and Cole Cubelic.
Vanderbilt vs Texas history
Vanderbilt has an 8-3-1 record all time against Texas.
Last Vanderbilt win: 1928, 13-12
Last Texas win: 1927, 13-6
Vanderbilt vs Texas predictions
Texas 31, Vanderbilt 21: Most Vanderbilt games are tight contests that feel like they could go either way. The Commodores have enough juice to not get blown out like the betting lines suggest.
Vanderbilt vs Texas betting odds
Game lines and odds from BetMGM as of Saturday:
- Spread: Texas -18.5
- Over/under: 51.5
- Moneyline: Vanderbilt +650
Vanderbilt vs Texas injury updates
Vanderbilt will be without CB Mark Davis (Achilles) and OT CJ Williams (ankle fracture), who are both out for the season. Langston Patterson and Miles Capers are expected to return after both missed the Ball State game, though Patterson could play limited snaps.
Vanderbilt vs Texas weather update
Forecast high in Nashville for Saturday is 70 degrees with a 0% chance of precipitation by kickoff time.
Vanderbilt football 2024 schedule
Aug. 31: Virginia Tech, 34-27 win (OT)
Sept. 7: Alcorn State, 55-0 win
Sept. 14: at Georgia State, 36-32 loss
Sept. 21: at Missouri, 30-27 loss (2OT)
Sept. 28: Open
Oct. 5: Alabama, 40-35 win
Oct. 12: at Kentucky, 20-13 win
Oct. 19: Ball State, 24-14 win
Oct. 26: Texas
Nov. 2: at Auburn
Nov. 9: South Carolina
Nov. 16: Open
Nov. 23: at LSU
Nov. 30: Tennessee
Texas football 2024 schedule
Aug. 31: Colorado State, 52-0 win
Sept. 7: at Michigan, 31-12 win
Sept. 14: UTSA, 56-7 win
Sept. 21: Louisiana Monroe, 51-3 win
Sept. 28: Mississippi State, 35-13 win
Oct. 5: Open
Oct. 12: Oklahoma, 34-3 win
Oct. 19: Georgia, 30-15 loss
Oct. 26: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 2: Open
Nov. 9: Florida
Nov. 16: at Arkansas
Nov. 23: Kentucky
Nov. 30: at Texas A&M
Vanderbilt football news
- Vanderbilt will be wearing all-black uniforms with black helmets.
- Diego Pavia was added to the Manning Award watch list for the nation’s top quarterback.
