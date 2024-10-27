Vanderbilt’s three-game win streak is over. A bowl, although, continues to be a risk after a 27-24 loss to Texas at FirstBank Stadium.

Vanderbilt (5-3, 2-2 in SEC) doubtless noticed any hopes of a Playoff bid erased with the loss. The Commodores had grabbed the nation’s consideration after defeating Alabama 40-35 on Oct. 5 to open the month.

A bowl, although, nonetheless stays a risk even with the loss.

Vanderbilt scored first on a Diego Pavia 18-yard TD run within the first quarter. However Texas countered with three straight touchdowns earlier than Brock Taylor’s 54-yard subject objective to finish the half reduce the deficit to 21-10.

Vanderbilt ultimately trimmed Texas’ result in 24-17 with 3:11 left within the third quarter on Pavia’s 3-yard TD cross to Junior Sherrill. However a Pavia interception led to a late Texas subject objective.

Pavia led Vanderbilt downfield for one final rating, a brief TD cross to Eli Stowers. However Texas recovered the onside kick to protect a Texas 27-24.

Quinn Ewers led Texas with 288 yards passing, three TDs and two interceptions. Pavia was 16-of-29 passing for 143 yards with two TDs and two interceptions.

Vanderbilt vs Texas rating updates

Diego Pavia TD cross trims Texas result in 27-24 late fourth quarter

Diego Pavia refuses to concede. The Vanderbilt quarterback’s late TD cross to Eli Stowers from 8 yards away reduce Texas’ result in 27-24 with 46 seconds left.

Texas soccer provides insurance coverage rating, leads 27-17

Bert Auburn’s 23-yard subject objective with 1:57 left prolonged Texas soccer’s result in 27-17 over Vanderbilt. The Texas scoring drive began after a Diego Pavia interception gave the Longhorns the ball on Vanderbilt’s 29-yard line. Texas had seven plays before settling for the field goal.

Diego Pavia’s pick on 4th down dagger to Vanderbilt comeback

Vanderbilt’s late fourth-quarter drive ended with a Diego Pavia interception on fourth-and-two from the Vandy 35-yard line may have ended any hope of a Vanderbilt football upset. Pavia rolled to his right and flung up a pass that was picked off by Liona Lefau and returned to the Vanderbilt 29 with 5:05 left.

It marked Pavia’s second interception of the game.

Texas leads Vanderbilt 24-17.

Vanderbilt football isn’t done yet

Diego Pavia threaded the needle and got a pass past multiple Texas defenders into the arms of Junior Sherrill for a 3-yard TD pass with 3:11 left in the third quarter.

The score trimmed Texas’ lead to 24-17. Pavia is 7-of-15 passing for 70 yards and has 58 rushing yards with a TD.

Texas football extends lead over Vanderbilt with field goal

Texas’ Bert Auburn has extended the Longhorns lead to 24-10 over Vanderbilt with a 40-yard field goal with 8:54 left in the third quarter. The field goal ended an 11-play, 50-yard drive.

Halftime: Texas football 21, Vanderbilt 10

Vanderbilt’s Brock Taylor hammered in a 54-yard field goal as time expired to cut Texas’ lead to 21-10 at halftime of today’s SEC football game at FirstBank Stadium.

The kick is his fifth from 50 or more yards this season. He’s the first in Vanderbilt history to have five made field goals of 50 or more yards in a career. All of Taylor’s have come this season.

Vanderbilt will have the ball to start the second half.

Quinn Ewers throws third TD pass of day

Quinn Ewers is having himself an efficient day. Ewers is 18-of-19 passing for 205 yards with three TDs and an interception. His last pass was a 25-yard swing pass that DeAndre Moore Jr. broke for a 25-yard TD catch. It gave Texas a 21-7 lead over Vanderbilt football with 5:04 left in the first half.

End of first quarter: Texas 14, Vanderbilt football 7

Texas leads Vanderbilt 14-7 after the first quarter thanks to a pair of Quinn Ewers touchdown passes.

The Longhorns have 141 total yards to Vanderbilt’s 62.

Ewers is 13-of-14 passing for 126 yards with two TDs and an interception. He has hit seven different receivers.

Diego Pavia is 1-of-1 passing for 15 yards and has 33 yards and a TD on four carries.

Quinn Ewers throws second TD pass, Texas football takes lead

Quinn Ewers has given Texas a 14-7 lead over Vanderbilt with 1:13 left in the first quarter. Ewers lobbed a 27-yard TD pass to DeAndre Moore Jr. on third-and-8.

Texas football responds to Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt’s score

Quinn Ewers tied the game up for Texas at 7 with a three-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Golden with 5:37 left in the first quarter. The scoring play capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive. Ewers is now 9-of-10 passing for 77 yards with a TD and an interception. His interception led to Vanderbilt’s touchdown.

Diego Pavia gives Vanderbilt football 7-0 lead, 1st quarter

Diego Pavia dove into the end zone after being pushed by a Texas defender to cap an 18-yard run to give Vanderbilt football a 7-0 lead.

Pavia and the Commodores got the ball after a Quinn Ewers interceptions by Martel Hight that was tipped by Langston Patterson.

Texas turns ball over on first possession

Vanderbilt sophomore Martel Hight picked off a deflected Quinn Ewers pass on Texas’ first possession. Hight gave the Commodores the ball at the Texas 32.

The deflection came from Christ Presbyterian Academy graduate Langston Patterson, who returned to the lineup after missing the Kentucky and Ball State game with an ankle injury.

Vanderbilt vs Texas time today

Date: Oct. 26

Oct. 26 Time: 3:15 p.m. CT

3:15 p.m. CT Location: FirstBank Stadium

What channel is Vanderbilt vs Texas game on today?

Streaming: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo with a free trial)

SEC Network (Stream on Fubo with a free trial) Radio: 102.5 The Game and the Vanderbilt Athletics app

Vanderbilt vs. Texas will be broadcast on SEC Network. The announcers will be Tom Hart and Cole Cubelic.

Vanderbilt vs Texas history

Vanderbilt has an 8-3-1 record all time against Texas.

Last Vanderbilt win: 1928, 13-12

Last Texas win: 1927, 13-6

Vanderbilt vs Texas predictions

Texas 31, Vanderbilt 21: Most Vanderbilt games are tight contests that feel like they could go either way. The Commodores have enough juice to not get blown out like the betting lines suggest.

Vanderbilt vs Texas betting odds

Game lines and odds from BetMGM as of Saturday:

Spread: Texas -18.5

Texas -18.5 Over/under : 51.5

: 51.5 Moneyline: Vanderbilt +650

Vanderbilt vs Texas injury updates

Vanderbilt will be without CB Mark Davis (Achilles) and OT CJ Williams (ankle fracture), who are both out for the season. Langston Patterson and Miles Capers are expected to return after both missed the Ball State game, though Patterson could play limited snaps.

Vanderbilt vs Texas weather update

Forecast high in Nashville for Saturday is 70 degrees with a 0% chance of precipitation by kickoff time.

Vanderbilt football 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: Virginia Tech, 34-27 win (OT)

Sept. 7: Alcorn State, 55-0 win

Sept. 14: at Georgia State, 36-32 loss

Sept. 21: at Missouri, 30-27 loss (2OT)

Sept. 28: Open

Oct. 5: Alabama, 40-35 win

Oct. 12: at Kentucky, 20-13 win

Oct. 19: Ball State, 24-14 win

Oct. 26: Texas

Nov. 2: at Auburn

Nov. 9: South Carolina

Nov. 16: Open

Nov. 23: at LSU

Nov. 30: Tennessee

Texas football 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: Colorado State, 52-0 win

Sept. 7: at Michigan, 31-12 win

Sept. 14: UTSA, 56-7 win

Sept. 21: Louisiana Monroe, 51-3 win

Sept. 28: Mississippi State, 35-13 win

Oct. 5: Open

Oct. 12: Oklahoma, 34-3 win

Oct. 19: Georgia, 30-15 loss

Oct. 26: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 2: Open

Nov. 9: Florida

Nov. 16: at Arkansas

Nov. 23: Kentucky

Nov. 30: at Texas A&M

Vanderbilt football news

Vanderbilt will be wearing all-black uniforms with black helmets.

Diego Pavia was added to the Manning Award watch list for the nation’s top quarterback.

