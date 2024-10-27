Vanderbilt vs Texas score, highlights in Week 9 game

Vanderbilt’s three-game win streak is over. A bowl, although, continues to be a risk after a 27-24 loss to Texas at FirstBank Stadium.

Vanderbilt (5-3, 2-2 in SEC) doubtless noticed any hopes of a Playoff bid erased with the loss. The Commodores had grabbed the nation’s consideration after defeating Alabama 40-35 on Oct. 5 to open the month.

A bowl, although, nonetheless stays a risk even with the loss.

Vanderbilt scored first on a Diego Pavia 18-yard TD run within the first quarter. However Texas countered with three straight touchdowns earlier than Brock Taylor’s 54-yard subject objective to finish the half reduce the deficit to 21-10.

