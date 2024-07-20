It is america vs. South Sudan within the USA Basketball Showcase exhibition forward of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday on the O2 Area in London, England.

Staff USA has defeated Canada (86-72 on July 10 in Las Vegas), Australia (98-92 on Monday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates) and Serbia (105-79 on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi) to this point within the USA Basketball Showcase.

Staff USA is 37-3 all-time in pre-Olympic exhibition video games.

FINAL: Staff USA 101, South Sudan 100

Staff USA escaped with a 101-100 victory because of James, who sank the go-ahead layup with eight seconds left in regulation.

James completed with 23 factors, six rebounds and 6 assists. Shayok recorded 25 factors, three rebounds and two steals for South Sudan.

Staff USA will conclude its USA Basketball Showcase with an exhibition sport towards Germany at 2 p.m. Monday in London.

Finish third quarter: Staff USA 81, South Sudan 76

Staff USA rolled out its second unit of Derrick White, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo to start out the second half.

That change ignited america, which outscored South Sudan 37-18 within the third quarter and closed issues out on a 16-0 run to take the lead.

Halftime: South Sudan 58, Staff USA 44

Staff USA had no reply for holding South Sudan, which expanded its result in 14 factors coming into halftime.

South Sudan went 22 for 35 from the ground (7 for 14 from deep) within the first half, and Shayok led the best way with 14 factors. Staff USA went 15 for 36 from the ground (1 for 12 from deep), and James led the best way with 12 factors.

Finish first quarter: South Sudan 26, Staff USA 24

Staff USA opened the sport on a 12-2 run, and James led the cost by scoring six of these factors.

However South Sudan weathered the storm thanks partly to Gabriel, who recorded six factors and one rebound.

Starters for USA vs South Sudan basketball

Staff USA’s starters will encompass Steph Curry, Devin Booker, Jrue Vacation, LeBron James and Joel Embiid.

South Sudan will begin Carlik Jones, Marial Shayok, Bul Kuol, Nuni Omot and Wenyen Gabriel.

What time is Staff USA vs South Sudan in USA Basketball Showcase?

Date: Saturday, July 20

Saturday, July 20 Time: 2 p.m. CT

2 p.m. CT The place: O2 Area in London, England

What channel is Staff USA vs South Sudan on TV immediately?

Staff USA basketball roster

Bam Adebayo, C (Miami Warmth)

Devin Booker, G (Phoenix Suns)

Stephen Curry, G (Golden State Warriors)

Anthony Davis, F/C (Los Angeles Lakers)

Kevin Durant, F, (Phoenix Suns)

Anthony Edwards, G (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Joel Embiid, C (Philadelphia 76ers)

Tyrese Haliburton, G (Indiana Pacers)

Jrue Vacation, G (Boston Celtics)

LeBron James, F (Los Angeles Lakers)

Jayson Tatum, F (Boston Celtics)

Derrick White, G (Boston Celtics)

South Sudan basketball roster

Deng Acuoth, C (Knox Raiders)

Koch Bar, C (Horsens IC)

Sunday Dech, C (Adelaide 36ers)

Majok Deng, F (Tasmania JackJumpers)

Wenyen Gabriel, F (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

Peter Jok, G (Cholet Baskets)

Carlik Jones, G (KK Partizan)

Kuany Kuany, F (Keilor Thunder)

Junior Madut, G (Tasmania JackJumpers)

Khaman Maluach, C (AS Douanes)

Nuni Omot, F (Taichung Suns)

Marial Shayok, G (Maine Celtics)

Staff USA vs South Sudan highlights in USA Basketball Showcase

