USA vs Canada basketball score updates, TV channel, streaming

It is the USA vs. Canada within the USA Basketball Showcase exhibition forward of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday night time at T-Cellular Area in Las Vegas.

Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort lead Canada into the Olympics with sturdy hopes of incomes a medal.

Staff USA is 34-3 all-time in pre-Olympic exhibition video games.

USA vs Canada basketball takeaways:How did Thunder stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort fare?

FINAL: USA 86, Canada 72

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander completed with 10 factors for Canada, which opens Olympic play in opposition to Greece on July 27.

Finish third quarter: USA 69, Canada 54

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 10 factors for Canada, however Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is shining for Staff USA.

Obama, Melo & D-Wade catch up in Las Vegas

File this below photographs you do not see every single day. Former President Obama shared a second with former Thunder participant Carmelo Anthony and Warmth legend Dwyane Wade at halftime.

Halftime: Staff USA 41, Canada 33

Staff USA is forward 41-33 on the half. Nothing very stunning. Canada’s massive rotation is…not USA’s. Shai Gileous-Alexander is understandably taking part in off the ball on this setting greater than he often would. Lu Dort remains to be Lu Dort. SGA has seven factors (2-for-7 FG) and 4 rebounds. Dort has one rebound, two steals, three assists and 9 hand checks on Anthony Edwards.

Finish first quarter: Canada 21, United States 14

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the one Canadian that is performed each minute of the primary. Mark Daigneault’s affect I suppose.

To be truthful, this exhibition sport has 10-minute quarters as a substitute of the common 12-minute ones you’ve gotten within the NBA.

Beginning lineups for USA vs Canada in USA Basketball Showcase

The USA goes with Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, Jrue Vacation, LeBron James and Joel Embiid.

Kevin Durant is out with a calf problem.

Canada’s beginning 5 consists of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, Dillon Brooks, RJ Barrett and Dwight Powell.

What time is Staff USA vs Canada in USA Basketball Showcase?

Date: Wednesday, July 10

Wednesday, July 10 Time: 9:30 p.m. CT

9:30 p.m. CT The place: T-Cellular Area in Las Vegas

What channel is Staff USA vs Canada on TV right now?

Staff Canada basketball roster

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, G (Minnesota Timberwolves)

RJ Barrett, G/F (Toronto Raptors)

Khem Birch, C (Girona)

Dillon Brooks, F (Houston Rockets)

Luguentz Dort, G/F (Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder)

Melvin Ejim, F (Unicaja)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G (Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder)

Trey Lyles, F (Sacramento Kings)

Jamal Murray, G (Denver Nuggets)

Andrew Nembhard, G (Indiana Pacers)

Kelly Olynyk, F/C (Toronto Raptors)

Dwight Powell, F/C (Dallas Mavericks)

Staff USA basketball roster

Bam Adebayo, C (Miami Warmth)

Devin Booker, G (Phoenix Suns)

Stephen Curry, G (Golden State Warriors)

Anthony Davis, F/C (Los Angeles Lakers)

Kevin Durant, F, (Phoenix Suns)

Anthony Edwards, G (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Joel Embiid, C (Philadelphia 76ers)

Tyrese Haliburton, G (Indiana Pacers)

Jrue Vacation, G (Boston Celtics)

LeBron James, F (Los Angeles Lakers)

Jayson Tatum, F (Boston Celtics)

Derrick White, G (Boston Celtics)

Staff USA vs Canada highlights in USA Basketball Showcase

