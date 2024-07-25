USA flagbearer Coco Gauff hoping new status will help her swap pins with LeBron James

Grand Slam winner Coco Gauff actually desires to swap pins with LeBron James, however she is just too scared to ask.

Now she might have the right excuse.

The basketball celebrity and the Olympic tennis rookie will carry the USA flag collectively on the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Video games on Friday, 26 July, and this will simply be the right pin swapping alternative the 20-year-old has been ready for.

“My workforce is actually nagging me about getting pins from him, so I’ll attempt to ask him,” Gauff mentioned. “I would like six. However I do not know. I am type of scared.

“I’ve watched so many (Miami) Warmth video games on TV, in individual. I’ve seen him in individual a few instances. I by no means met him, however I wish to say I’ve met him.”

Carrying the flag along with the double Olympic champion is among the many causes Gauff is feeling enthusiastic about her new function. She would be the first tennis participant and the youngest athlete ever to hold the USA flag at an Opening Ceremony, and she or he is totally conscious of the importance of this milestone.

“I wished to cry after I came upon however my complete workforce was there, so went within the nook and I did it,” Gauff mentioned. “I really am in shock and I do not take it with no consideration and I will attempt to take all of it in and I do know this will probably be a reminiscence I’ll keep in mind for the remainder of my life.”