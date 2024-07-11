USA Basketball tops Canada 86-72 in exhibition opener on the road to Paris Olympics

LAS VEGAS (AP) — For USA Basketball, the street to the Paris Olympics has began with a win.

Anthony Davis scored 13 factors, Stephen Curry added 12 and america opened its tune-up schedule for the Paris Video games by topping Canada 86-72 on Wednesday night time.

Jrue Vacation scored 11 factors and Anthony Davis completed with 10 for the U.S., which has 4 extra exhibitions earlier than attending to France.

RJ Barrett scored 12 factors for Canada, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dillon Brooks every had 10.

President Barack Obama was on the recreation, as had been many NBA coaches and dozens of USA Basketball dignitaries on the town for the federation’s fiftieth anniversary celebration. Amongst them: Jerry Colangelo, Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Daybreak Staley, Lisa Leslie, Teresa Edwards, Swin Money, Lindsay Whalen and lots of extra.

And the entire attendance was 20,757, a document for any recreation at T-Cellular Enviornment, USA Basketball mentioned.

Chilly begin

The U.S. was down 11-1 halfway via the primary quarter, having missed its first six shot makes an attempt. The remainder of the half: U.S. 40, Canada 22, and the Individuals shot 18 for 28 — 64.3% — in that span. The lead was 41-33 on the break and the Individuals stretched it to 69-54 going into the fourth.

It was straightforward to see the place the Individuals, who’ve been collectively for lower than every week, nonetheless are figuring issues out; there have been not less than 4 events the place easy passes ended up within the first row of seats as a result of somebody thought a zig was coming as a substitute of a zag.

Second unit

The second unit for the U.S. — Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum — was significantly spectacular. Every of these 5 gamers had a plus-minus of plus-10 or higher, that means the U.S. outscored Canada by not less than 10 factors with them on the ground.

And that’s correctly. Solely the Individuals can trot out a lineup of “bench gamers” on the Olympics, all of them being All-Stars. That fivesome has 21 mixed All-Star nods, two NBA champions in Davis and Tatum, and two perennial All-Protection gamers in Davis and Adebayo. It’s clearly not a typical second unit.

Oh, and bear in mind: The U.S. didn’t have Kevin Durant (calf pressure) and Derrick White (not but with the staff) out there Wednesday.

For Starters

The primary beginning lineup of the summer season rolled out by U.S. coach Steve Kerr: Stephen Curry, Jrue Vacation, Devin Booker, LeBron James and Joel Embiid.

It actually might change going ahead. But when final yr is any indication, it’s a transparent view into Kerr’s considering proper now.

Kerr has cautioned previously about not studying an excessive amount of into lineups, particularly from the primary scrimmage. That mentioned, the primary 5 he had within the first exhibition recreation final summer season going into the World Cup — Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Ingram and Anthony Edwards — had been the starters within the event opener towards New Zealand.

Subsequent Up

The U.S. performs Australia in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Monday.

___

AP Summer season Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games