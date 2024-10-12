US-China Trade in Past’ Present and Future by Benjamin Wey

Creator

Benjamin Wey

Printed

November 9, 2011

Phrase rely

384

Benjamin Wey is a person from ‘previous’ who constructed the trail of ‘current’ US-China financial improvement for a special ‘future’. His foresightedness has bridged the hole between the world’s largest financial system – The US of America and the world’s quickest rising financial system – China. He believed in to have a special world system in place’ for higher commerce transactions and financial improvement. There are greater than 80 extremely gifted bilingual professionals and with 16 years of expertise in China-based commerce transactions’ NYGG is fulfilling the imaginative and prescient of its chief’ Mr. Benjamin Wey.

Being the President of New York International Group (NYGG)’ Benjamin Wey aimed after which achieved to make NYGG ‘the most important center market advisory agency on Wall Avenue’ specializing in US-China commerce relations. A Wall Avenue professional’ Benjamin Wey’s firm renders its companies in areas resembling company finance’ funding banking’ enterprise funding’ China due diligence’ strategic consulting and personal fairness. The corporate has headquarters in each New York Metropolis and Beijing’ which serves enterprise institutions to discover and entry cross-cultural progress potential’ thus serving to them to rise excessive economically.

Wey began his American voyage with little greater than $62 in pocket. Regardless of this’ his primary revelation was his dream for an improved enterprise dealing setting between the U.S. and China. With entry to greater than $500 million of enterprise capital and profitably managing greater than 200 China-based transactions’ Benjamin Wey’s New York International Group can now affirm its headship on prime for contributing superior financially viable setting between the 2 big economies.

Benjamin Wey is a number one U.S. based mostly advisor for firms fascinated by accessing the Chinese language markets and for Chinese language firms in search of entree to the worldwide markets. He has helped varied China-based enterprise organizations to boost roughly $2 billion by means of world capital markets. On this endeavor’ New York International Group (NYGG) has been awarded’ “The Finest Overseas Funding Banking Agency Serving China’s Center Markets” by China Securities Each day.

A bilingual Chinese language-American’ Mr. Wey has suggested many private and non-private establishments worldwide on companies and initiatives associated to world capital markets and strategic improvement. He’s a Visiting Professor of Finance at two prime Chinese language Universities – China College of Petroleum and Shanghai College of Finance and Economics. To know extra concerning the companies supplied by Benjamin Wey, go to www.nyggroup.com