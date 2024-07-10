Uruguay vs. Colombia prediction, odds, line, start time: Copa America 2024 semifinal picks by soccer expert

Uruguay try and take one other step towards a report sixteenth event title once they meet Colombia at Financial institution of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, on Wednesday within the Copa America 2024 semifinals. Uruguay took the lead for essentially the most championships within the competitors’s historical past once they defeated Paraguay within the 2011 last for his or her fifteenth, however Argentina pulled even once they bought previous Brazil for the crown in 2021. These two nations met within the quarterfinals that yr, once they performed to a 0-0 draw earlier than the Colombians superior on penalties.

Colombia vs. Uruguay cash line: Colombia +220, Uruguay +170, Draw +170

Colombia vs. Uruguay over/beneath: 1.5 targets

Colombia vs. Uruguay unfold: Uruguay -0.5 (+170)

Colombia vs. Uruguay to advance: Colombia +100, Uruguay -122

COL: The Colombians have scored three or extra targets in six of their final 9 matches throughout all competitions

URU: The Uruguayans have posted a clear sheet in 4 of their final 5 total contests

The Colombians enter with a 27-game unbeaten streak throughout all competitions (21-6-0), with their final defeat being a 1-0 loss to Argentina on Feb. 1, 2022, throughout World Cup qualifying. It matches the longest such run in nationwide crew historical past that was set from 1992-94 when Colombia registered 13 wins and 14 attracts over a 27-game stretch. They tied the mark final Saturday with a 5-0 overcome Panama within the quarterfinals, their largest margin of victory in a Copa America contest.

Colombia are the highest-scoring crew within the competitors with 11 targets, with eight completely different gamers having transformed. Defender Daniel Munoz, winger Luis Diaz and ahead Jhon Cordoba every have netted a pair of targets, with the latter two each scoring versus Panama. Additionally changing in that victory was midfielder James Rodriguez, who has tallied thrice in 5 profession conferences with Uruguay and leads all gamers on this event with 5 assists. See which crew to choose right here.

Whereas Colombia have scored a tournament-high 11 targets so far, the Uruguayans are tied for first within the Copa America with only one aim allowed. That got here throughout second-half stoppage time within the group-stage opener in opposition to Panama, because the crew has posted three clear sheets since. Uruguay even have been robust on the different finish of the pitch, as they’re tied for second with 9 targets – together with two apiece by defender Maximiliano Araujo and ahead Darwin Nunez.

Araujo will be unable so as to add to his complete resulting from a leg harm suffered within the crew’s quarterfinal win in opposition to Brazil that has ended his event. However the 25-year-old Nunez will probably be on the pitch and trying to keep away from a 3rd consecutive match and not using a aim after having fun with a seven-game streak throughout all competitions throughout which he tallied 10 occasions. Veteran striker Luis Suarez has appeared in solely half of Uruguay’s 4 Copa America contests however is the nation’s all-time chief with 68 targets and ranks second with 140 video games performed. See which crew to choose right here.

