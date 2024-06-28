Uruguay vs Bolivia Copa America live stream: Confirmed team news and probable line-ups

Uruguay vs Bolivia Copa America reside stream: Confirmed crew information and possible line-ups

Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay made a successful begin on the 2024 Copa America with a convincing victory over Panama and can search to double their Group C tally by accounting for Bolivia in New Jersey.

La Celeste are thought of amongst the main contenders for Copa America glory they usually received’t need any slip-ups right here, with hosts the USA a doubtlessly harmful opponent of their concluding recreation of the group part.

Bolivia in the meantime have been hit with an early raid by the US of their first outing, trailing inside three minutes to a cracking strike from Christian Pulisic and by no means actually threatening to get again within the contest.

They meet on the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey at 02:00 BST on Friday June twenty eighth.

Bielsa seeks extra from his facet

Argentine-born Bielsa has the possibility to dethrone his native nation – the present Copa and World Cup holders – at this match however he is aware of extra will likely be required from his troops to drag that feat off.

Jose Fajardo and Jose Rodriguez squandered golden alternatives for Panama in Miami within the opener earlier than Darwin Nunez’s Eighty fifth-minute objective made the win secure and La Celeste added the gloss in stoppage time through Matias Vina.

“My expectation is that every match will more and more assist us to enhance on our degree. Uruguay has gamers of an excellent degree and we have to see if I can construct with these gamers,” mentioned 68-year-old Bielsa post-game.

Uruguay historically fare effectively in opposition to the Bolivians, successful 32 occasions in 47 earlier conferences, together with 5 of the final six.

Climbing mountains no assist to Bolivia

Antonio Carlos Zago’s facet are all too acquainted with a tricky problem and issues haven’t gotten any simpler for La Verde because the match received going.

Pulisic’s early strike for USMNT in Texas means 5 of their final eight objectives conceded have occurred throughout the first half-hour of video games.

The Bolivians have managed only one victory of their earlier 31 fixtures at this match, and their shedding sequence on the Copa America stands at 13.

A leaky defence has shipped eight objectives in three video games of late they usually haven’t crushed Uruguay on the Copa America in 24 years.

Uruguay vs Bolivia – Crew Information

Ronald Araujo was changed at half-time within the win over Panama by Jose Gimenez, although the Barcelona defender is prone to be accessible right here, having confirmed dehydration was his difficulty in that Miami encounter.

Darwin Nunez warmed up for the Copa America with a hat-trick in opposition to Mexico and the 25-year-old Liverpool ahead took that scoring type into the match correct. Maximiliano Araujo was spectacular in opposition to Panama on the left wing, whereas veteran Luis Suarez was an unused sub.

Diego Medina and Gabriel Villamil took the beginning jerseys of Hector Cuellar and Robson Tome for Bolivia within the opening recreation in opposition to the US.

They know defeat right here, allied to a US win in opposition to Panama, will imply elimination. Jesus Sagredo, Luis Haquin and Leonel Justiniano all collected yellow playing cards within the opener and should tread fastidiously now.

Uruguay vs Bolivia predicted line-ups

