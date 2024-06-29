Up to 125 Atlantic white-sided dolphins stranded in Cape Cod waters

WELLFLEET, Mass. (AP) — As many as 125 Atlantic white-sided dolphins turned stranded Friday on Cape Cod and at the very least 10 died, prompting an intensive rescue effort, in response to an animal rescue group.

The Worldwide Fund for Animal Welfare confirmed it was aiding the dolphins caught at The Intestine — or Nice Island — in Wellfleet, on the Herring River in Massachusetts.

The group described the world as a really troublesome location with harmful mud.

With low tide at 11:23 a.m., the workforce was in shallow water on foot making an attempt to herd the dolphins again out to deeper waters, the group mentioned. The group has three small vessels within the water to proceed herding and is utilizing underwater pingers to induce the dolphins in the fitting route.

“There isn’t a set motive for why these dolphins strand. Cape Cod is a worldwide stranding hotspot because of the curvature of our shores and the fluctuation of our tides,” mentioned Stacey Hedman, communications director for the group.

At the very least 25 IFAW employees and 100 volunteers had been on the scene. The group additionally had the assist of Whale and Dolphin Conservation, the Heart for Coastal Research, AmeriCorps of Cape Cod and the New England Aquarium.

“That is the most important single mass stranding occasion in IFAW’s response historical past over 25 years,” Hedman added.