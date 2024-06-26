Underoath Is Fighting Scalpers By Making Resale Tickets Worthless

(Hypebot) — Underoath is taking over ticket scalpers by attacking them the place it hurts probably the most—their wallets. Like another artists, The band screens ticket gross sales and educates followers, however then they go a BIG step additional.

Underoath devalues the tickets purchased for resale by including reveals and inspiring followers to purchase tickets instantly from the band’s web site quite than overpaying the resellers.

“Scalping tickets and screwing followers sucks on all ranges,” wrote the band on socials, “we’re doing our greatest to get them again and make them suppose twice.”

Right here’s the way it works.

“You don’t notice the impression of scalpers till you see the information,” Underoath guitarist Timothy McTague tells Hypebot. “The plain is a few poor one who bought compelled right into a resale 2-3x deal can’t purchase a beer, or a shirt, or take their good friend, and many others.. however then while you look out at a crowd and suppose… presumably as much as a 3rd of those folks bought ripped off and paid double simply to be right here with their mates is gross. “

“We will’t repair it, so we’ll jab after we can and hopefully disrupt the present the place we are able to,” he concluded.

Supporting the band’s efforts is supervisor Randy Nichols of Fly South Music. He’s a board member of the Nationwide Impartial Expertise Group (NITO) and one of many group’s representatives to the FixTheTix coalition, which incorporates NIVA, The RIAA, Bandsintown, and greater than a dozen others preventing for complete ticketing reform.

“As a substitute of letting them (scalpers) revenue unfairly, we’re growing the ticket provide till demand is met,” Nichols wrote on LinkedIn. “We at the moment are as much as 4 reveals and can preserve promoting to maintain prices down for followers and drive the scalpers to lose their funding. This ensures honest pricing for followers and prevents scalpers from profiting unjustly.”

