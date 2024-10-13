UNC Football Player Tylee Craft, 23, Dies After Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Tylee Craft, a large receiver who was identified with a uncommon type of lung most cancers in 2022, died Saturday, the College of North Carolina-Chapel Hill soccer program introduced Oct. 12.

The official X account for UNC’s soccer program wrote, “It’s with love and fond recollections that we announce Tylee Craft has begun his journey on the opposite aspect.”

“Tylee meant a lot to so many and affected us in methods we’ll all the time be glad about. He was 1-of-1 and, whereas he gained’t be with us in physique, he’ll be watching over us together with his endearing smile and infinite positivity,” the assertion learn. “On behalf of his household and our program, we sincerely thank everybody who supported Tylee throughout his battle with most cancers. It means greater than you realize.”

After Saturday’s sport in opposition to Georgia Tech, head coach Mack Brown instructed reporters, “We simply heard that we misplaced Tylee Craft this morning.”

“What a tough factor to inform a bunch of younger folks about one among their finest pals,” he stated.

Craft, who graduated from Sumter Excessive College in South Carolina, appeared in a number of video games his freshman and sophomore seasons at UNC as a large receiver.

In March 2022, Craft introduced on Instagram that after experiencing intense again ache, he was identified with a uncommon type of most cancers, particularly Stage 4 lung most cancers, in keeping with an ESPN profile about Craft printed in August.

Craft missed his junior and senior seasons, and he introduced his determination to “medically retire” in July. The graduate pupil stayed near the UNC soccer program by serving as a pupil coach.

After UNC’s Oct. 5 sport in opposition to Pittsburgh, coach Mack Brown acquired emotional at a press convention whereas telling reporters that Craft had been hospitalized that morning, including, “He is actually struggling. He wants loads of ideas and prayers.”

UNC’s sport Saturday in opposition to Georgia Tech was devoted to Craft, Brown stated Oct. 7.

In the course of the sport, Craft’s household was honored on the sector on the finish of the primary quarter, in keeping with WRAL, an NBC affiliate in Raleigh.

Craft’s mom, September, shared a hug with Brown, who wore a shirt with Craft’s No. 13 on it.

Head coach Mack Brown embraces September Craft, mom of North Carolina large receiver Tylee Craft. Lance King / Getty Pictures

The group on the sport was requested to face for 13 seconds of applause in Craft’s honor.

Craft was additionally honored by his teammates. Vast receiver J.J. Jones wore a jersey with Craft’s No. 13 throughout the sport Saturday.