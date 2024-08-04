UFC Fight Night prediction -- Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov: Fight card, start time, odds, live stream

Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov headline one of the crucial stacked UFC Struggle Nights you will see all yr. Saturday’s winner will doubtless problem Sean O’Malley or Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC bantamweight title down the road.

Sandhagen (17-4) has by no means shied from a tricky battle. “The Sandman” has lengthy been pegged as a future UFC champion however key setbacks in opposition to Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan in a title eliminator and interim title battle held him again. Desirous to lock down an undisputed title shot, Sandhagen took the sudden route of difficult a fighter properly behind him within the UFC’s official bantamweight rankings. Sandhagen (No. 2) referred to as out Nurmagomedov (No. 10), the division’s undefeated boogeyman.

“You should be very sharp and exact going into fights like this,” Sandhagen informed CBS Sports activities. “I feel it’ll carry out the perfect efficiency in me. I feel I am higher than I’ve ever been. I’ve some years underneath me now. I’ve acquired the expertise edge. Whereas I feel it is going to be a tricky battle, I am going to go house with the win.

“This one prepares me equally properly to battle O’Malley or Merab with Merab’s grappling and O’Malley’s lengthy hanging type. Umar is a model of those two put collectively in a way. I am getting ready for the title battle on the identical time that I am getting ready for a well-rounded, undefeated Nurmagomedov. That is thrilling as hell, man.”

Nurmagomedov (17-0) seems to repeat the unmatched success of his cousin, undefeated former UFC light-weight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The older brother of Bellator light-weight champion Usman Nurmagomedov, Umar might quickly add extra gold to the household trophy case. There’s a lengthy checklist of the reason why fighters reportedly flip down fights in opposition to Umar. He’s a dominant grappler, averaging 4.5 takedowns per quarter-hour within the UFC and a 41% submission end price.

“He is a prime man. He is a tricky man and a technical striker. I do not suppose it will be a simple battle, nevertheless it will not be too laborious…” Nurmagomedov informed CBS Sports activities. “I feel I am one of many prime guys but when I wish to be primary, I have to turn into champion.”

Take a look at the complete interview with Nurmagomedov under.

This occasion has one of many deepest undercards for a non-PPV in current reminiscence. It was damage by the lack of Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque, however there’s loads of names value following on Saturday. Former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo is ready to tackle a former title challenger in Marlon Vera at bantamweight. Former prime welterweight Tony Ferguson seems to keep away from a doubtful distinction when he takes on veteran Michael Chiesa. Ferguson might set the file for many consecutive losses in UFC historical past with a defeat. Plus, Mackenzie Dern seems to get again on monitor when she takes on Crazy Godinez.

Under is the remainder of the battle card for Saturday with the newest odds earlier than we get to a prediction and choose on the principle occasion.

UFC Struggle Evening card, odds

Umar Nurmagomedov -330 Cory Sandhagen +260 Bantamweight Shara Magomedov -238 Michael Oleksiejczuk +195 Middleweight Deiveson Figueiredo -145 Marlon Vera +122 Bantamweight Michael Chiesa -600 Tony Ferguson +430 Welterweight Mackenzie Dern -115 Crazy Godinez -105 Girls’s strawweight Joel Alvarez -166 Elves Brener +140 Light-weight

UFC Struggle Evening viewing info

Date: Aug. 3 | Begin time: 3 p.m. ET (principal card)

Location: Etihad Enviornment — Yas Island, United Arab Emirates

TV channel: ESPN+

Prediction

Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov: It is laborious to root in opposition to Sandhagen however Nurmagomedov is a tall order for anybody. Sandhagen is a superb, considerate striker, however his dynamic type can put him in harmful positions. Against this, Nurmagomedov not often makes errors. Sandhagen’s expertise can be essential. The American fighter has confronted a number of UFC champions and his final 5 fights have lasted between 20 and 25 minutes. Nurmagomedov has hardly confronted High 15 UFC fighters and by no means exceeded quarter-hour. I do not suspect stamina can be a difficulty for both fighter. Sandhagen is battle examined and Nurmagomedov’s camp is famend for its endurance and grueling coaching type. Sandhagen will make essential changes because the battle unravels and train Nurmagomedov some invaluable classes; nonetheless, I anticipate Nurmagomedov’s dominant grappling and razor-sharp hanging protection will earn him a aggressive choice win. Nurmagomedov by way of Unanimous Choice



Who wins UFC Struggle Evening: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov, and the way precisely does every battle finish? Go to SportsLine now to get detailed picks on UFC Struggle Evening, all from the MMA professional who profited greater than $1,500 on his UFC main-card picks in 2023, and discover out.