UAW Files Federal Labor Charges Against Donald Trump and Elon Musk for Attempting to Intimidate and Threaten Workers – UAW

The UAW has filed federal labor fees in opposition to disgraced billionaires Donald Trump and Elon Musk for his or her unlawful makes an attempt to threaten and intimidate staff who rise up for themselves by participating in protected concerted exercise, equivalent to strikes.

After vital technical delays on X, previously often known as Twitter, Trump and Musk had a rambling, disorganized dialog on Monday night in entrance of over a million listeners wherein they advocated for the unlawful firing of placing staff.

“I imply, I have a look at what you do,” Trump instructed Musk. “You stroll in, you say, You need to stop? They go on strike, I gained’t point out the title of the corporate, however they go on strike and also you say, That’s OK, you’re all gone. You’re all gone. So, each one in all you is gone.”

Below federal legislation, staff can’t be fired for happening strike, and threatening to take action is prohibited below the Nationwide Labor Relations Act.

“Once we say Donald Trump is a scab, that is what we imply. Once we say Trump stands in opposition to every thing our union stands for, that is what we imply,” mentioned UAW President Shawn Fain. “Donald Trump will all the time aspect in opposition to staff standing up for themselves, and he’ll all the time aspect with billionaires like Elon Musk, who’s contributing $45 million a month to a Tremendous PAC to get him elected. Each Trump and Musk need working class individuals to sit down down and shut up, and so they chuckle about it overtly. It’s disgusting, unlawful, and completely predictable from these two clowns.”