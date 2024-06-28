Tyler Kolek NBA Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Knicks Roster | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire through Getty Photographs

The New York Knicks have bolstered their level guard depth with the addition of Tyler Kolek, who entered the 2024 NBA Draft after a breakout senior season at Marquette.

The Knicks traded as much as No. 34 general for Kolek, sending the Portland Path Blazers future second-round picks, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bleacher Report Draft Professional Jonathan Wasserman’s Scouting Report

Professional Comparability: Jason Preston

Scouting Report: There’s debate about how a lot of Tyler Kolek’s scoring will carry over to the professionals. However his pick-and-roll playmaking and passing are thought of translatable, and he ought to nonetheless be capable of threaten defenses as a shotmaker along with his catch-and-shoot recreation and floater.

OG Anunoby, SF: $36.6M (2029)

Julius Randle, PF: $30.3M (2026)

Jalen Brunson, PG: $25M (2026)

Mikal Bridges, SF: $23.3M (2025)

Josh Hart, SF: $18.1M (2028)

Mitchell Robinson, C: $14.3M (2026)

Donte DiVincenzo, SG: $11.4M (2027)

Miles McBride, PG: $4.7M (2027)

Mamadi Diakite, PF: $2.3M (2025)

Isaiah Hartenstein, C: UFA

Valuable Achiuwa, PF: RFA

Jericho Sims, C: Membership choice

DaQuan Jeffries, SG: Membership choice

Charlie Brown Jr., SG: RFA

Duane Washington Jr., PG: RFA

After starting his school profession with George Mason in 2020-21, Kolek transferred to Marquette and served as a three-year starter for the Golden Eagles.

Kolek developed his capturing all through his time in Milwaukee. He improved to 49.6 p.c capturing from the sector in 2023-24 as he recorded a career-high 15.3 factors per recreation.

For the second consecutive season, Kolek additionally sunk not less than 38 p.c of his pictures from deep on not less than three makes an attempt per contest. He moreover distributed not less than 7.5 assists for the second straight marketing campaign.

Kolek upped his manufacturing to a mean of 18.7 factors by three NCAA Event video games.

The senior level guard labored as a key operator of Marquette’s pick-and-roll to assist lead the Golden Eagles to the group’s first Candy Sixteen look since 2013.

Kolek then showed off his improved shooting at the 2024 NBA Combine, where he went 17-for-25 on a spot-up shooting exercise and recorded 12 consecutive threes on the star drill, per Ben Steele of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.