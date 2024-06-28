Tyler Kolek NBA Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Knicks Roster | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire through Getty Photographs
The New York Knicks have bolstered their level guard depth with the addition of Tyler Kolek, who entered the 2024 NBA Draft after a breakout senior season at Marquette.
The Knicks traded as much as No. 34 general for Kolek, sending the Portland Path Blazers future second-round picks, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Bleacher Report Draft Professional Jonathan Wasserman’s Scouting Report
Professional Comparability: Jason Preston
Scouting Report: There’s debate about how a lot of Tyler Kolek’s scoring will carry over to the professionals. However his pick-and-roll playmaking and passing are thought of translatable, and he ought to nonetheless be capable of threaten defenses as a shotmaker along with his catch-and-shoot recreation and floater.
OG Anunoby, SF: $36.6M (2029)
Julius Randle, PF: $30.3M (2026)
Jalen Brunson, PG: $25M (2026)
Mikal Bridges, SF: $23.3M (2025)
Josh Hart, SF: $18.1M (2028)
Mitchell Robinson, C: $14.3M (2026)
Donte DiVincenzo, SG: $11.4M (2027)
Miles McBride, PG: $4.7M (2027)
Mamadi Diakite, PF: $2.3M (2025)
Isaiah Hartenstein, C: UFA
Valuable Achiuwa, PF: RFA
Jericho Sims, C: Membership choice
DaQuan Jeffries, SG: Membership choice
Charlie Brown Jr., SG: RFA
Duane Washington Jr., PG: RFA
After starting his school profession with George Mason in 2020-21, Kolek transferred to Marquette and served as a three-year starter for the Golden Eagles.
Kolek developed his capturing all through his time in Milwaukee. He improved to 49.6 p.c capturing from the sector in 2023-24 as he recorded a career-high 15.3 factors per recreation.
For the second consecutive season, Kolek additionally sunk not less than 38 p.c of his pictures from deep on not less than three makes an attempt per contest. He moreover distributed not less than 7.5 assists for the second straight marketing campaign.
Kolek upped his manufacturing to a mean of 18.7 factors by three NCAA Event video games.
The senior level guard labored as a key operator of Marquette’s pick-and-roll to assist lead the Golden Eagles to the group’s first Candy Sixteen look since 2013.
Decide and roll clinic by Tyler Kolek serving to Marquette advance to the Candy 16 with a win over Colorado. Acquired wherever he wished on the ground, ending skillfully and delivering phenomenal passes. 21 factors, 11 assists, 5 rebounds for the projected first spherical decide. pic.twitter.com/agPWRwUgtt
Kolek then showed off his improved shooting at the 2024 NBA Combine, where he went 17-for-25 on a spot-up shooting exercise and recorded 12 consecutive threes on the star drill, per Ben Steele of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
The large-game playmaking capability Kolek confirmed in the course of the NCAA Event, as properly the improved capturing he demonstrated on the mix, may make him a key depth piece for the Knicks.