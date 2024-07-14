TV Networks Plan Special Coverage Sunday After Trump Rally Shooting

The key TV information shops are planning particular protection on Sunday, following a taking pictures at considered one of former President Donald Trump‘s rallies that left the presumptive Republican nominee wounded however OK.

The previous president’s marketing campaign stated Trump was “nice” after being rushed off the stage in Butler, Pennsylvania, when gunfire erupted. Trump posted that he was hit within the higher a part of his proper ear. The taking pictures is being investigated as an tried assassination on Trump, legislation enforcement officers informed the Related Press. An area prosecutor stated the suspected gunman and no less than one attendee are useless.

The White Home stated that President Joe Biden spoke to former President Trump Saturday night.

Whereas the occasion unfolded reside on TV (broadcast networks jumped in with particular studies minutes after the occasion unfolded, with Secret Service brokers surrounding the president and main him off the stage), the networks indicated late Saturday evening that the taking pictures will dominate their protection on Sunday.

CBS stated that it’s preempting CBS Sunday Morning, with anchor John Dickerson as a substitute set to host a reside particular from 9-10:30 a.m.

NBC says that it’ll have Savannah Guthrie and Willie Geist anchoring a particular version of At present on Sunday morning. On Saturday evening, MSNBC simulcast NBC Information protection, which was led by Lester Holt.

On cable, Fox Information says that it’ll have steady reside protection in a single day with Eric Shawn, Arthel Neville and Hint Gallagher, with Fox & Mates set to start an hour early at 5 a.m. Co-host Lawrence Jones will report reside from Butler. Stay protection will proceed all through the morning.

Fox additionally stated that anchor Harris Faulkner interviewed Trump earlier within the day earlier than the taking pictures happened, and can launch these movies when obtainable.