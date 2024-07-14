Trump is fine after gunshots fired at his rally : NPR

toggle caption Gene J. Puskar/AP

BUTLER, Pa. — Former President Trump is okay after photographs have been fired at him at a rally, a spokesman for his marketing campaign stated.

“I wish to thank America Secret Service, and all of Legislation Enforcement, for his or her fast response on the capturing that simply happened in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Trump stated in a press release on Fact Social. “Most significantly, I wish to prolong my condolences to the household of the individual on the Rally who was killed, and in addition to the household of one other individual that was badly injured.

“It’s unimaginable that such an act can happen in our Nation. Nothing is understood presently concerning the shooter, who’s now useless. I used to be shot with a bullet that pierced the higher a part of my proper ear. I knew instantly that one thing was fallacious in that I heard a whizzing sound, photographs, and instantly felt the bullet ripping by means of the pores and skin. A lot bleeding happened, so I spotted then what was occurring.”

Steven Cheung, the Trump marketing campaign’s communication director, stated Trump was checked out at an area medical facility and was superb.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service, stated in a press release that at roughly 6:15 p.m. ET, a suspected shooter fired a number of photographs towards the stage from an elevated place outdoors of the rally venue. Secret Service brokers killed the shooter, the assertion stated. One spectator was killed, and two spectators have been critically injured, the assertion. The incident is beneath investigation, and the Secret Service has notified the FBI, whose personnel are on the scene.

Trump was rushed off stage and the rally ended quickly thereafter.

President Biden stated in a public assertion that he had tried to contact Trump, and referred to as the incident “sick.”

“There isn’t a place in America for this type of violence, it is sick,” he stated from Delaware. “We can not enable this to occur.”

A Biden marketing campaign official stated the Biden marketing campaign is pausing all outbound communications and dealing to drag down its tv advertisements as rapidly as potential.

Chris Takach, an attendee on the rally, instructed Oliver Morrison, a reporter for NPR member station WESA: “We have been subsequent to the speaker tower on the fence line, heard the photographs, we heard ammunition, riddle round in steel after which the hydraulic line on the speaker tower on the proper facet come down after which all people hit the deck after which the cops all converged towards the, the proper facet of his physique, Trump’s that’s.”

Congressional leaders reacted swiftly.

“Praying for President Trump,” Home Speaker Mike Johnson stated in a press release.

Home Minority Chief Hakeem Jeffries stated in a press release his “ideas and prayers are with former President Trump.”

“I’m grateful for the decisive regulation enforcement response. America is a democracy. Political violence of any variety isn’t acceptable,” Jeffries stated.

Senate Majority Chief Chuck Schumer echoed that sentiment, saying “political violence has no place in our nation.”

“I’m horrified by what occurred on the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is secure,” he stated in a press release.

Senate Minority Chief Mitch McConnell stated “tonight, all People are grateful that President Trump seems to be superb after a despicable assault on a peaceable rally. Violence has no place in our politics. We respect the swift work of the Secret Service and different regulation enforcement.”

Former presidential candidates Doug Burgum, Ron DeSantis and Niki Haley have all posted messages on X, previously often known as Twitter, expressing concern and providing prayers for Trump.



It is a growing story and will likely be up to date