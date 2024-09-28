Travis Scott Releases Europe & South America Soccer Jersey Collection

Travis Scott is giving followers throughout the globe the prospect to get their arms on unique Circus Maximus Tour merchandise.

Fútbol followers are in luck, as La Flame launched the UTOPIA assortment of soccer jerseys from his travels throughout latest European and South American tour stops on Friday (Sept. 27).

The capsule is presently obtainable on his web site, with jerseys going for $90 plus transport charges. Clients can count on the jerseys to reach in about 4 to 6 weeks.

The jerseys seemingly take inspiration from the nationwide groups’ colours of the international locations they signify, with Scott tying within the traditional kits of Argentina, Brazil and extra for his personal Circus Maximus jersey.

Different international locations to obtain official UTOPIA kits embody England, Chile, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Italy, Germany, Spain, Portugal and others. There’s even a Cactus Jack soccer ball on sale for $50.

Scott can also be releasing his extremely anticipated Air Jordan 1 Low “Medium Olive” on Saturday on his web site. Early resale markets worth the sneakers at $400+ on consignments outlets akin to Flight Membership.

Scott will proceed his Circus Maximus Tour with the One Evening Solely in Utopia present taking up New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Oct. 9.

The 33-year-old rapper is again in France for Paris Trend Week, strolling in VETEMENTS’ present on Friday.

Footage surfaced of Scott in latex pants with a jacket and boots to finish the modern gothic robotic look. Mannequin Gigi Hadid additionally walked within the present they usually held arms down the runway at one level alongside the designer’s inventive director Guram Gvasalia.

Watch the footage beneath.