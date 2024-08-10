Travis Scott released after Paris arrest during 2024 Olympics – NBC Los Angeles

Rapper Travis Scott was launched from French police custody and not using a cost after his arrest at a Paris resort following an altercation with a safety guard, French prosecutors stated Saturday.

In a press release, the Paris prosecutor’s workplace stated, “the police custody order for Travis Scott has been lifted and all proceedings (in opposition to him) had been terminated as a result of the incident was minor.”

Scott’s US-based consultant and his lawyer didn’t instantly reply to questions from The Related Press on the event.

Scott was arrested early Friday after police had been known as to the Georges V resort to detain a person “nicknamed Travis Scott for violence in opposition to a safety guard,” in keeping with the prosecutor’s earlier assertion. The resort safety guard had intervened in an altercation between the rapper and his bodyguard.

After Friday’s arrest, a consultant of the rapper stated they had been “in direct communication with the native Parisian authorities to resolve this matter swiftly and can present updates when acceptable.” The consultant spoke on situation of anonymity as a result of the investigation was ongoing.

The rapper was in Paris for the Olympics. He watched the US rally over Serbia within the males’s basketball semifinal on Thursday night time.

Scott, one of many greatest stars in hip hop whose start title is Jacques Webster, has greater than 100 songs that made the Billboard Sizzling 100 and launched 4 singles that topped the chart: “Sicko Mode,” “Highest within the Room,” “The Scotts,” and “Franchise.”

He has two kids together with his former girlfriend, media character and businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

In June, Scott was arrested in Miami Seaside on misdemeanor prices of trespassing and public intoxication after officers stated that they had discovered him on the metropolis’s marina shouting obscenities at folks on a yacht and disobeyed their order to depart.

___

Surk reported from Good, France.