Travis Scott Announces Circus Maximus Dates For South America, Australia & New Zealand

(CelebrityAccess) — “Franchise” rapper Travis Scott introduced plans to develop his Circus Maximus with a brand new spherical of dates for Latin America together with Australia and New Zealand for 2024.

Scott is at the moment within the midst of the European/UK leg of the tour, which has seen Scott turn into the primary American Hip Hop artist to promote 200,000 tickets in a yr throughout 3 exhibits in Italy.

Moreover, Scott concluded the North American leg of the tour in late 2023 and early 2024, performing 44 exhibits in entrance of standing-room-only crowds and claiming the title of the highest-grossing U.S. rap tour, based on Stay Nation.

Scott’s South American tour phase begins on September seventh at Estadio Bicentenario La Florida in Santiago, Chile, and wraps at Esplanade Estadio Azteca in Mexico Metropolis on September twenty first.

Then, after a short return to the U.S. to carry out at New Jersey’s Metlife Stadium on October ninth, Scott heads throughout the Pacific for a collection of exhibits in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, earlier than wrapping on October thirty first at Auckland’s Eden Park.

CIRCUS MAXIMUS FALL TOUR DATES

Sept 7 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida *

Sept 9 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Area *

Sept 11 – São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque Stadium

Sept 13 – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil – Rock N Rio

Sept 15 – Bogota, Colombia – Coliseo Medplus

Sept 18 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – Coliseo de Puerto Rico

Sept 21 – Mexico Metropolis, México – Esplanade Estadio Azteca *

Oct 9 – East Rutherford, New Jersey – MetLife Stadium

Oct 17 – Sydney, Australia – Allianz Stadium

Oct 22 – Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium

Oct 26 – Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium

Oct 31 – Auckland, New Zealand – Eden Park