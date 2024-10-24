Train carrying at least 50 people derails on Norway’s north coast, killing at least 1 person

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Not less than one individual was killed and 4 individuals injured when a prepare working alongside Norway’s northern coast derailed Thursday with a minimum of 50 individuals on board, Norwegian media reported.

Preliminary experiences urged that folks with minor accidents had been discovered on the scene.

Prepare operator SJ mentioned 90 tickets for the prepare had been offered however it couldn’t instantly say how many individuals had been on board.

Police spokesman Kenneth Lauritsen instructed the newspaper Dagbladet that one individual had died within the derailment. 5 or 6 individuals had been injured. Police earlier had instructed Norwegian information company NTB that folks with minor accidents had been discovered on the scene. They had been alerted to the derailment at 1238 GMT.

Police instructed NTB {that a} rock slide doubtless triggered the derailment. The VG newspaper carried a photograph of an enormous rock on the monitor that had smashed right into a prepare carriage.

The Arctic Circle Specific was on its approach from Trondheim to the northern city of Bodoe. NTB, citing the Joint Rescue Coordination Heart for northern Norway, mentioned there have been “between 50 and 70 individuals on board the prepare.”

“We predict all of the passengers are out. However we’re doublechecking the prepare as we don’t have a passenger checklist,” police spokesman Bent Are Eilertsen instructed Norwegian broadcaster TV 2.

One of many passengers, Ingvart Strand Mølster, instructed Norwegian broadcaster NRK that “a rock has hit the prepare.”

Strand Mølster mentioned nobody in his prepare carriage was harm, aside from one one who suffered a minor ankle damage. One other passenger instructed the native newspaper Avisa Nordland that folks had been evacuated out by the home windows.

NRK posted a video of the prepare which had left its mountainside tracks, crashing by timber and down onto the street, which was closed to site visitors within the wake of the derailment.

Images on Norwegian media confirmed the locomotive and what gave the impression to be a minimum of two passenger vehicles. The derailment occurred close to Bodoe, simply north of the Arctic Circle.