Trade chips for MLB clubs at 2024 Deadline

So which gamers might nonetheless be on the transfer? MLB.com takes a take a look at the perfect commerce chip for every membership, no matter its standing as a purchaser or a vendor. That’s to not say these gamers might be traded this week, however every of them might assist their respective groups accomplish their Commerce Deadline objectives.
Toronto seems decided to carry on to its controllable gamers resembling Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Chris Bassitt, however these with expiring contracts are nearly sure to be traded, simply as García was on Friday. Kikuchi leads that listing for the Blue Jays, and whereas his numbers don’t stand out generally, he’s placing out greater than 10 batters per 9 innings and owns a career-best 5.9% stroll price.
It could appear odd to counsel that one of many league’s finest groups might commerce its beginning first baseman, however given the wealth of high-end expertise knocking on the door of their system, the Orioles might take into account transferring Mountcastle to open a spot for Coby Mayo and/or Ryan O’Hearn within the brief time period and probably Samuel Basallo down the street. With a handful of golf equipment in determined want of a primary baseman, something is feasible if the correct supply comes alongside. Baltimore already traded from its big-league roster with the Hays deal, exhibiting the entrance workplace’s creativity to deal.
Rays: Yandy Díaz, 1B/3B
Below membership management by: 2026
With Arozarena now in Seattle and Eflin on his solution to Baltimore, the Rays will proceed contemplating presents for any and all gamers. Díaz is already drawing curiosity, with the Astros, the Pirates and the Mariners among the many potential touchdown spots for the nook infielder. Díaz is signed for $10 million in 2025 and has a $12 million membership choice (no buyout) for ‘26, making him a controllable asset for any membership that acquires him.
Pink Sox: Nick Yorke, 2B
Below membership management by: a minimum of 2030
The Pink Sox have loads of position-player depth of their system, and with their prime three prospects Marcelo Mayer (No. 1), Roman Anthony (No. 2) and Kyle Teel (No. 3) all however untouchable, Yorke — the membership’s No. 6 prospect who has a .912 OPS in 34 video games at Triple-A this season — may very well be a part of a Deadline bundle.
Yankees: Spencer Jones, OF
Below membership management by: a minimum of 2030
Beforehand considered an untouchable prospect, Jones — the Yankees’ No. 2 prospect — may very well be made obtainable in the correct deal. The 23-year-old slugger has 11 house runs and 49 RBIs with a .722 OPS in 79 video games at Double-A this season, although his strikeout price (135 in 318 at-bats) is considerably regarding.
Guardians: Juan Brito, INF
Below membership management by: a minimum of 2030
Cleveland has a glut of younger infielders, particularly after drafting Travis Bazzana first general this month. Brito, the Guardians’ No. 6 prospect, has 14 house runs, 59 RBIs and an .814 OPS in 95 video games at Triple-A this season and is near being able to make his mark within the Majors.
Royals: Carter Jensen, C
Below membership management by: a minimum of 2030
Identified for his stable plate self-discipline and talent to hit for energy, Jensen (the Royals’ No. 9 prospect) was spectacular sufficient at Excessive-A Quad Cities to earn a promotion to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Kansas Metropolis’s No. 1 prospect is catcher Blake Mitchell they usually have three catchers amongst their Prime 30 prospects, making the place an space of depth for trades.
Detroit figures to buy its expiring contracts this week, with none anticipated to fetch a much bigger return than Flaherty. The proper-hander is having a powerful season, going 7-5 with a 2.95 ERA in his first 18 begins, making him one of many higher starters obtainable.
Twins: Marco Raya, RHP
Below membership management by: a minimum of 2030
The Twins are unlikely to deal their prime 5 prospects, all of whom rank in MLB Pipeline’s Prime 100 prospects. Raya sits within the No. 7 spot on Minnesota’s listing, and though he has struggled at Double-A this season, the 2020 fourth-round Draft decide has a formidable fastball and slider, mixing in two different pitches to type a stable arsenal. The Twins don’t determine to be gamers for the large names in the marketplace, however the 21-year-old Raya and different prospects exterior of the crew’s prime 5 may very well be used to assist enhance the roster.
Chicago has a variety of gamers obtainable for commerce, however none have garnered the identical consideration as Crochet, whose transfer to the rotation has been an unmitigated success this season. The worth tag might be excessive to accumulate the left-hander, and his demand for a contract extension with a purpose to pitch within the postseason complicates issues even additional, making it no lock that he will get moved by Tuesday.
Each contender might use one other reliever, and Estévez — who might be a free agent after the season — could also be the perfect one obtainable this month. The proper-hander has been just about unhittable over his previous 18 appearances courting again to Might 28, permitting solely three hits and two walks whereas placing out 15 in 18 innings and efficiently changing 13 straight save alternatives throughout that stretch.
Astros: Pedro León, OF
Below membership management by: a minimum of 2030
León was the Astros’ No. 2 prospect in 2021, however he’s slipped down the rankings in recent times, rating fourth in 2022, eighth in 2023 and now twenty fifth this season. The 26-year-old is having an incredible season at Triple-A, slashing .298/.378/.522 with 19 house runs, 74 RBIs and 23 stolen bases in 92 video games, however he has no apparent spot on Houston’s roster, making him expendable in a possible commerce for pitching.
Athletics: Brent Rooker, OF/DH
Below membership management by: 2027
Though many of the discuss has centered on All-Star nearer Mason Miller, there seems to be a greater probability that Oakland trades Rooker, who may be the perfect bat obtainable on the commerce market. The 29-year-old is having an outstanding season — he has 24 homers, 70 RBIs and a .944 OPS in 90 video games — and has three years of membership management remaining, making him an interesting choice for any membership in search of an offensive enhance.
Mariners: Harry Ford, C
Below membership management by: a minimum of 2030
Seattle is determined for offense, so it’s robust to rule out Jerry Dipoto transferring any of the membership’s prime prospects so as to add one other bat or two, even after buying and selling for Arozarena. Ford is the Mariners’ No. 2 prospect, although with Cal Raleigh beneath management by 2027, buying and selling Ford — a 21-year-old catcher — may very well be within the playing cards.
The Rangers have pulled themselves again into the AL West race, so whereas they gained’t be promoting, it’s nonetheless unclear how a lot they plan to purchase. Texas is getting more healthy, and the return of Dane Dunning, Jacob deGrom, Josh Jung, Tyler Mahle and Cody Bradford would be the equal of an enormous Commerce Deadline. The Rangers are unlikely to commerce their prime prospects, however pitchers resembling Teodo (No. 15 prospect) or Winston Santos (No. 16) may very well be used to make some roster tweaks.
Atlanta’s No. 2 prospect, Waldrep may very well be made obtainable in a major deal, as Alex Anthopoulos has not been afraid to commerce his former first-round Draft picks previously. It could take a controllable participant that might assist the Braves in future seasons to commerce the right-hander, but when the correct deal comes alongside, different golf equipment might very effectively insist on Waldrep’s inclusion.
The Marlins might be trying to transfer any and all of their impending free brokers, with Scott main that group. The All-Star is one among three premier closers in the marketplace, and given the variety of groups in search of aid assist, he ought to deliver again a good return regardless of being a two-month rental.
Mets: Brett Baty, 3B
Below membership management by: 2028
If the Mets restrict their shopping for to the bullpen, it’s unlikely they’d hand over Baty or any of their prime prospects. But when a much bigger deal presents itself, then the 24-year-old who may profit from a change of surroundings may very well be a part of a possible bundle.
Prime prospects Andrew Painter and Aiden Miller are near untouchable, and whereas Crawford, the Phillies’ No. 3 prospect, can also be extremely regarded throughout the system, it’s doable he may very well be moved in the correct deal. The Phils are out there for an outfielder and bullpen assist, so if the correct controllable piece comes alongside, the 20-year-old Crawford may very well be a part of a bundle.
Nationals: Lane Thomas, OF
Below membership management by: 2025
The Nationals have added loads of younger expertise in recent times, constructing a core that features outfielders James Wooden and Dylan Crews they hope will assist them contend quickly. Thomas may very well be a part of that core, however with just one 12 months remaining till free company, the outfielder — who turns 29 on Aug. 23 — might web a powerful return of controllable gamers.
Though Jackson Chourio isn’t going anyplace, the Brewers have a wealth of different younger outfielders, with Mitchell joined by Sal Frelick, Blake Perkins and Joey Weimer. Mitchell, a first-round Draft decide in 2020, missed the primary three months of the season after struggling a fractured finger late in spring, however he has stable numbers in restricted huge league time, slashing .265/.340/.429 with six homers, 20 RBIs and 11 steals in 62 video games (192 plate appearances).
It was solely three years in the past that Carlson was thought-about to be a serious a part of the Cardinals’ future, ending third in NL Rookie of the 12 months voting after hitting 18 house runs with 65 RBIs and a .780 OPS in 149 video games. However Carlson’s inventory has plummeted since, with each his numbers and enjoying time dropping considerably through the previous three seasons. Carlson continues to be simply 25 years outdated and is a primary change-of-scenery candidate.
With two years and $36 million remaining on Taillon’s contract, the Cubs are in place to carry on to him and both commerce him within the offseason or maintain him as a part of their plans in 2025-26. However given the necessity for pitching across the league and Chicago’s plan to not add for 2024, it’s doable they may transfer Taillon to herald extra younger expertise. The Astros, the Orioles, the Pink Sox and the Yankees are all believed to have an interest within the right-hander.
Pirates: Hunter Barco, LHP
Below membership management by: a minimum of 2030
Pittsburgh has been one of many greatest surprises within the league because of its younger pitching workers, and whereas the Pirates are within the thick of the NL Wild Card race, basic supervisor Ben Cherington is unlikely to commerce away any of his prime prospects. Arms resembling Barco, the membership’s No. 12 prospect who was not too long ago promoted to Double-A, or right-hander Zander Mueth (No. 11 prospect) might assist Pittsburgh add in an effort to achieve the postseason.
Cincinnati stays inside placing distance of an NL Wild Card spot, however with six groups forward of it within the standings, the probabilities of the Reds changing into huge patrons appear distant. If the membership opts to promote, Montas — who has a $20 million mutual choice ($2 million buyout) for 2025 — must be a sought-after rental starter.
Arizona confirmed its hand with the acquisition of A.J. Puk on Thursday, however the D-backs might be reluctant to half with any of their prime prospects, together with Jordan Lawlar (No. 1), Tommy Troy (No. 2) or Druw Jones (No. 3). McCarthy is a part of a deep outfield on the huge league degree, which presently options Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Alek Thomas because the starters and Randal Grichuk on the bench. The D-backs might deal from power so as to add to the roster, probably within the bullpen.
Dodgers: Dalton Dashing, C/1B
Below membership management by: a minimum of 2030
If the Dodgers wish to purchase a controllable starter, these conversations may start with Dashing, a 23-year-old energy hitter taken within the second spherical of the 2022 Draft. Dashing has 11 homers and an .838 OPS in 68 video games at Double-A this season, however provided that each catcher and first base are locked up for a minimum of the following three seasons, the Dodgers might use their No. 1 prospect as a part of a bundle in a serious commerce.
Giants: Blake Snell, LHP
Below membership management by: 2024
Don’t look now, however Snell has pitched effectively since getting back from the injured listing on July 9, posting a 1.00 ERA over three begins (18 innings). Snell possesses a $30 million participant choice for 2025, which might complicate a possible commerce, although $15 million of that wage can be deferred till ‘27 if he workouts the choice. Snell may very well be one of many greatest arms moved by the Commerce Deadline if San Francisco decides to maneuver him.
Padres: Leo De Vries, SS
Below membership management by: a minimum of 2030
Buying and selling a 17-year-old who was the highest worldwide prospect this 12 months can be an aggressive transfer, however when has basic supervisor A.J. Preller been afraid to be aggressive? Any deal involving De Vries, the membership’s No. 4 prospect, would possible have to incorporate a borderline ace — and a controllable one, at that — however the Padres’ current play has them squarely within the “patrons” camp, and they’re in critical pursuit of pitching.
Rockies: Elias Díaz, C
Below membership management by: 2024
The Rockies might get a haul in return for Ryan McMahon, however Colorado has informed groups he’s not obtainable. That leaves Díaz, an impending free agent and the perfect obtainable catcher in the marketplace, and pitchers Cal Quantrill and Austin Gomber because the Rockies’ main commerce chips, and all three ought to garner some curiosity across the league. Buying and selling Díaz would enable the Rockies to get take a look at No. 9 prospect Drew Romo, who’s presently enjoying effectively at Triple-A.