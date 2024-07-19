Torie Mason Elevated To SVP Of Marketing And Analytics At Warner Music Nashville

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Victoria “Torie” Mason has been promoted to Senior Vice President (SVP) of Advertising and marketing and Analytics at Warner Music Nashville (WMN). Since 2021, she has led the Strategic Advertising and marketing and Analytics groups. In her new function, Mason will combine the Artist Improvement crew into the WMN Advertising and marketing division, rebranding it for a extra streamlined method. The division now consists of Artist Advertising and marketing, Digital Advertising and marketing (beforehand Interactive Advertising and marketing), Analytics, Model Partnerships, Video Technique, and Promoting Technique, all reporting to Mason.

WMN Co-Chair and Co-President Ben Kline said, “This new construction will enable us to proceed to super-serve our artists and their music with extra focus and urgency. Torie’s repute, each inside our constructing and in the neighborhood at giant, makes her probably the most revered and trusted thought leaders in our trade at the moment. She is the appropriate particular person to steer these efforts for Warner Music Nashville in an ever-changing advertising panorama.”

Mason mentioned, “I’m immensely grateful to Ben and Cris [Lacy, WMN Co-President] for entrusting me with this chance. The passion, vitality, and experience our Nashville entrepreneurs reveal day by day for our unimaginable roster of artists is actually unmatched. I’m thrilled to assist chart a course for continued success and innovation alongside this sensible crew!”

Mason joined WMN in December 2011 as Director of Analysis and Analytics and labored her manner as much as SVP, Strategic Advertising and marketing and Analytics in September 2021. Earlier than becoming a member of WMN, she spent three years as an analyst and marketing consultant with Nielsen.