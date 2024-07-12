Top Crypto Gainers Today Jul 07 – Golem, SSV Network, Centrifuge, Optimism

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

As Sunday unfolds within the crypto market, Bitcoin hovers at $56,908 after a slight 1.14% decline, sustaining its dominance at 53.44% with a market cap of $1.12 trillion. Buying and selling exercise stays sturdy, with a complete quantity of $288.28 billion prior to now day, but sentiment is cautious, with a Concern & Greed Index studying of 29.

Notably, the market exhibits a stark distinction: whereas some cryptocurrencies rejoice beneficial properties, a major 77% face losses. Ribbon Finance (RBN) stands out as the highest performer, surging impressively by 22.71% in simply 24 hours. In distinction, AIOZ Community struggled, experiencing a notable downturn of -11.79% in its token worth. As market dynamics progress, buyers eager on the day’s shakers ought to concentrate on at present’s prime gainers.

Largest Crypto Gainers Immediately – High Listing

Inside at present’s prime gainers lies a spectrum of funding alternatives. Golem leads with a formidable 16.00% surge, leveraging blockchain expertise to democratize entry to computational energy for AI, CGI rendering, and extra. Following intently, SSV Community showcases a 9.15% enhance, pioneering decentralized Ethereum staking by splitting validator operations throughout a number of nodes.

Centrifuge follows with an 8.79% rise, integrating real-world belongings into DeFi to decrease capital prices for SMEs. Lastly, Optimism secures a 7.82% achieve, bolstering Ethereum scalability with its layer-two resolution. These tasks enhance token values and advance decentralized expertise, enhancing safety, effectivity, and accessibility in crypto—proceed studying for extra insights.

1. Golem (GLM)

Golem has taken the lead with a formidable 16.00% surge within the final 24 hours. As a pioneering blockchain-based software program, Golem permits customers to purchase and promote computational energy for high-demand duties like synthetic intelligence, CGI rendering, and cryptocurrency mining. This decentralized system gives a P2P marketplace for computing sources, connecting these with extra computational energy to these in want, all facilitated by the GLM token.

The Golem Community processes and validates requests, making certain environment friendly and nearly immediate completion of duties. This revolutionary method decentralizes and makes cloud computing less expensive and user-controlled.

What units Golem aside is its distinctive method to process administration and decentralization. By splitting duties into smaller parts, Golem accelerates processing and reduces prices in comparison with conventional cloud providers. This method ensures that suppliers receives a commission instantly, incentivizing the sale of computational energy.

🚀 We’re thrilled to announce that golem-js 3.0 is now reside! This launch brings main updates, new options, and important enhancements. Take a look at our weblog put up for all the main points and improve directions: 📖 https://t.co/hxEbtugNni#JS #GolemNetwork $GLM pic.twitter.com/xj5oEYvyWX — Golem Community (@golemproject) July 2, 2024

The substantial 16.00% enhance in GLM worth is supported by a strong volume-to-market cap ratio of 0.3861, indicating wholesome liquidity. Whereas the 14-day RSI of 60.10 means that Golem is buying and selling neutrally, its spectacular efficiency above the 200-day SMA by 46.54% displays sturdy bullish momentum. Regardless of having solely ten inexperienced days prior to now month, the value has exhibited low volatility, making it a comparatively steady asset. Over the previous 12 months, Golem has elevated by 73%, outperforming 60% of the highest 100 crypto belongings, demonstrating its aggressive edge out there.

2. SSV Community (SSV)

Trailing Golem, SSV Community has seen a 9.15% enhance within the final 24 hours, because of its distinctive decentralized staking infrastructure. Not like conventional strategies, SSV Community reshapes Ethereum staking by splitting validator keys amongst a number of non-trusting nodes. By decentralizing validator operations, SSV Community units a brand new commonplace for reliability in Ethereum staking, making it a compelling selection for crypto buyers.

SSV Community represents a serious leap from current staking schemes, offering ‘energetic to energetic’ redundancy and infrastructure flexibility. Validators can retailer keys offline and regulate their multi-operator setups with out risking slashing. This degree of customization and safety is unmatched, positioning SSV Community as a frontrunner in decentralized staking.

SSV’s worth metrics paint a compelling image of its market presence. With a volume-to-market cap ratio of 0.2366, it boasts substantial liquidity, although it doesn’t match Golem’s spectacular figures. The 14-day RSI sits at 58.75, indicating a impartial buying and selling stance according to its friends. Notably, SSV Community’s worth is 65.14% above its 200-day SMA, highlighting a strong upward trajectory.

Stader Labs has joined fingers with @ssv_network to maintain Ethereum decentralized. 🎉$ETHx permissioned node operators will now be powered by SSV. We’re actually enthusiastic about this integration that furthers our dedication in the direction of the Ethereum neighborhood. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/0lR6mEkEhg — Stader Ethereum (@staderlabs_eth) July 4, 2024

The community has loved 13 inexperienced days within the final 30, the next frequency of constructive buying and selling days than different gainers. This, coupled with its low 30-day volatility and a exceptional 76% annual enhance, positions SSV Community as a formidable contender. It outperforms 60% of the highest 100 crypto belongings, demonstrating its resilience and development potential.

3. Base Dawgz (DAWGZ)

Base Dawgz is storming the crypto scene as a fascinating new meme coin with a dog-themed twist. This distinctive cryptocurrency isn’t nearly enjoyable and video games; it’s providing buyers a golden alternative to earn passive revenue via its revolutionary staking rewards. The staking program allocates 20% of the overall provide (1.69 billion DAWGZ) for hourly rewards over a 12 months.

Early buyers are already seeing the advantages, with the presale elevating over $2.3 million and tokens at the moment priced at simply $0.00581 every. However hurry; this worth gained’t final because the presale phases progress, making early funding a savvy transfer.

However that’s not all! Base Dawgz is extra than simply staking rewards. The challenge has rolled out a Share-to-Earn system that’s taking the crypto neighborhood by storm. Create and share hilarious memes on social media to rack up factors, which may be exchanged for much more DAWGZ tokens post-presale.

What really units Base Dawgz aside is its spectacular multi-chain flexibility. Due to superior protocols like Wormhole and Portal Bridge, it operates throughout a number of platforms, together with Ethereum, Solana, Base, Avalanche, and Binance Good Chain. This multi-chain method opens up a world of prospects, providing extra exchanges, liquidity, and DeFi alternatives. Such a dynamic and fascinating challenge makes Base Dawgz an funding alternative that isn’t to be missed.

Go to Base Dawgz Presale

4. Centrifuge (CFG)

Centrifuge has captured consideration with an 8.79% rise, reflecting its position in bringing real-world belongings into the DeFi ecosystem. This protocol goals to decrease capital prices for small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) whereas offering buyers steady revenue. By tokenizing actual belongings and utilizing them as collateral in DeFi, Centrifuge is creating a brand new monetary ecosystem that connects conventional finance with the advantages of blockchain expertise.

Centrifuge’s safety is powerful, leveraging Polkadot’s Nominated Proof-of-Stake (NPoS) mechanism. Transaction charges are paid in CFG tokens, and transaction aggregators on Polkadot obtain a share for processing and storing information. This setup encourages truthful operation and enhances censorship resistance, making certain the community stays safe and environment friendly. Utilizing Polkadot’s relay chain for added safety measures additional solidifies Centrifuge’s place as a dependable platform.

A brand new model of the Centrifuge app was simply launched! Our CTO @offerijns wrote a thread outlining new options. Give it a learn ↓ https://t.co/PD9FyozFZJ — Centrifuge (@centrifuge) July 4, 2024

Regardless of its low volume-to-market cap ratio of 0.0034, indicating restricted liquidity, Centrifuge has maintained resilience, buying and selling 15.32% above its 200-day SMA. The 14-day RSI stands at 55.18, signaling impartial buying and selling situations. Over the previous 12 months, it has proven a decent 42% enhance, although much less spectacular than Golem and SSV Community. With 9 inexperienced days within the final 30, Centrifuge demonstrates constant efficiency just like Optimism. It boasts decrease volatility and regular development, outpacing 46% of the highest 100 crypto belongings, highlighting its steady place out there.

5. Optimism (OP)

Optimism rounds out this group of prime gainers with a 7.82% enhance within the final 24 hours. As a layer-two blockchain on Ethereum, Optimism makes use of optimistic rollups to file transactions trustlessly on its community, finally securing them on Ethereum. This revolutionary resolution leverages the safety of Ethereum whereas considerably enhancing transaction pace and lowering prices. With over $500 million in Complete Worth Locked (TVL) and internet hosting distinguished protocols like Synthetix and Uniswap, Optimism is a cornerstone of Ethereum’s scalability technique.

Optimism’s design is guided by 4 core tenets: simplicity, pragmatism, sustainability, and, fittingly, optimism. It employs confirmed Ethereum code and infrastructure, making certain a seamless integration with the Ethereum mainnet. Transactions on Optimism are processed with out a mempool, resulting in speedy acceptance or rejection, thus offering a clean person expertise. The community’s safety is fortified by Ethereum’s consensus mechanism, with transactions being challengeable for seven days earlier than changing into remaining, making certain robustness and reliability.

Alt-DA Mode on the OP Stack with @CelestiaOrg, @eigen_da and @AvailProject supplies chain operators the liberty to decide on whichever DA layer they consider has one of the best tradeoffs of safety, decentralization, and value. pic.twitter.com/HQ0IkPnwTD — Optimism (@EthCC July 8 to July 13) (@Optimism) June 28, 2024

OP liquidity is the strongest among the many 4 gainers, with a volume-to-market cap ratio of 1.0838, suggesting a extremely energetic buying and selling surroundings. The 14-day RSI of 56.88 signifies impartial market sentiment, whereas its present buying and selling place is 7.92% under the 200-day SMA, highlighting a possible shopping for alternative. Regardless of having the identical inexperienced days as Golem final month, Optimism’s 22% annual enhance lags behind the others. Nonetheless, it has outperformed 40% of the highest 100 crypto belongings, sustaining a aggressive stance out there.

