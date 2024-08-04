Tony Ferguson sets UFC record with eighth consecutive defeat

Former UFC interim champion Tony Ferguson has set a brand new report for consecutive defeats within the Octagon.

Ferguson (25-10) suffered a submission loss to Michael Chiesa within the first spherical of their welterweight bout at UFC Combat Night time on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It marked Ferguson’s eighth loss in a row, surpassing the earlier report of seven by BJ Penn.

Instantly after the bout, Ferguson, 40, eliminated his gloves, which is a symbolic gesture of retirement. He stopped in need of formally retiring, nonetheless, and went on to inform UFC cameras within the again that, “It ain’t time, I bought s— to work on.”

Ferguson was thought of the most effective fighters on the planet when this skid first started. In 2020, he was alleged to face Khabib Nurmagomedov in what would have been some of the anticipated light-weight title fights of all time, however the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted these plans. Ferguson in the end fought Justin Gaethje for an interim title and misplaced by way of TKO within the fifth spherical.

“I do not need to retire. I actually do not. However I really like the UFC and I do not need to go wherever else,” he mentioned. “So, I am not going to place each gloves down. I will put one and I will hold the opposite one simply in case.”

The California-based veteran has by no means seemed the identical because the Gaethje loss. He went on to lose lopsided fights to among the prime lightweights, together with Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush and Michael Chandler. He suffered a submission loss to Nate Diaz in a legends battle in 2022, after which took two extra losses to Bobby Inexperienced and Paddy Pimblett.

Penn’s report had stood intact for greater than 5 years. Much like Ferguson, Penn was thought of the perfect light-weight on this planet, however the drop-off got here rapidly. He misplaced his light-weight title to Frankie Edgar in 2012, and completed his profession on a 1-9-1 skid, together with losses in his last seven fights. He retired in 2019.