Tom Holland on Why He Will Sometimes Google Girlfriend Zendaya

What was the very last thing Tom Holland Googled? Nicely… his girlfriend Zendaya truly.

The Spider-Man actor, who has been courting the Euphoria star since 2021, lately revealed on Samah Dada’s On The Menu podcast that he’ll generally Google Zendaya to “verify” on her.

“The very last thing I Googled was truly Zendaya,” Holland admitted whereas selling his new non-alcoholic drink model Bero. “I’m not on [social media], and I delete it once I’m not utilizing it.”

The Crowded Room continued, “So, generally, like, it’s extra of a little bit of an nervousness factor, however I’ll verify to see if all the pieces’s good and to ensure we’re all cool. So I simply give her a little bit Google and look [through] the information, and I’m like, ‘She’s good. We’re superb.’”

The couple met whereas filming 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, which sees Holland taking part in the titular superhero and Zendaya taking part in his love curiosity, MJ. They every reprised their characters for 2019’s Spider-Man: Removed from House and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Means House, and are set to return for Spider-Man 4 that’s at present in growth.

Through the years, the pair have continued to maintain their relationship personal. Holland informed The Hollywood Reporter final yr, “Our relationship is one thing that we’re extremely protecting of and we wish to maintain as sacred as doable. We don’t assume that we owe it to anybody, it’s our factor, and it has nothing to do with our careers”

And it’s a sentiment that the Challengers actress feels the identical means about, additionally telling Elle journal final yr about her relationship with Holland, “Components of my life, I settle for, are going to be public. I can’t not be an individual and dwell my life and love the individual I really like. But additionally, I do have management over what I select to share. It’s about defending the peace and letting issues be your individual, but in addition not being afraid to exist. You’ll be able to’t cover. That’s not enjoyable, both. I’m navigating it greater than ever now.”