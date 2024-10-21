Titans Lose 34-10 to the Bills, Drop to 1-5

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The Titans made a quarterback change on Sunday.

Sadly for the Titans, the outcomes did not change.

A pleasant begin evaporated right into a poor end, because the Titans misplaced 34-10 to the Buffalo Payments.

It dropped Tennessee’s file to 1-5 on the season.

“A story of two halves,” Titans Coach Brian Callahan stated after the sport. “Looks as if the story of our season thus far. Discover a strategy to play rather well early, and we didn’t play rather well within the second half in any respect, in any part. We now have to discover a strategy to get that mounted. We went backwards on offense, we had penalties. We had one million points, quarterback hits, all these issues. Not ok.

“Defensively, I feel they scored on each possession within the second half.”

After the sport, there was loads of frustration within the Titans locker room,

“Trash,” is how receiver Calvin Ridley described the day. “Not good.”

“The second half was (expletive), everywhere,” defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons stated. “Nobody desires to be 1 and 5. I feel all of us really feel the identical: Sh*tty. … I feel all people feels the identical means, from the locker room to the followers. They’ve a proper to really feel the best way they really feel. … The second half of this sport, it was dangerous. Unhealthy soccer from the Tennessee Titans.

“We’re in a foul scenario proper now. We simply need to attempt to dig ourselves out of it.”

Mason Rudolph began at quarterback for the Titans, instead of an injured Will Levis.

Levis was among the many workforce’s inactives for the competition, after lingering points together with his proper shoulder persevered in the course of the course of a follow week, when he was restricted in two of the workforce’s three classes.

Rudoph completed the day 25-of-40 yards for 215 yards with a landing, and an interception. He additionally misplaced the ball on a mishandled snap.

Operating again Tony Pollard carried the ball 16 instances for 61 yards.

Payments quarterback Josh Allen threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns on a day when Buffalo racked up 389 yards of complete offense.

Behind Rudulph, the Titans began quick, leaping forward 10-0.

The Titans took a 3-0 lead within the first quarter, because the veteran quarterback engineered a 13-play, 61-yard drive that was capped off with a 25-yard area objective by Nick Folks.

The Titans prolonged the result in 10-0 early within the second quarter on a four-yard landing move from Rudolph to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, which capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive.

However the Payments answered again rapidly, en path to scoring 34 consecutive factors.

The Titans did not make it a lot of a contest within the second half.

“We simply obtained behind the chains loads (within the second half),” Rudolph stated. “We had penalties on first and second down, adverse runs, I missed a few throws. Towards a very good workforce at residence, you’ll be able to’t try this.

“We now have to get it cleaned up. I do not suppose it is a lack of preparation, we simply need to go execute. It is again to the drafting board. All you are able to do is figure.”

After a 44-yard move from Allen to Keon Colemen put the ball on the Tennessee 11-yard line, the Payments scored on an 11-yard landing run by James Prepare dinner to make it 10-7 with 10:04 left within the second quarter.

Tennessee’s protection, taking part in with out cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, was strong early. After a fumbled snap by Rudolph, in actual fact, the protection compelled its third three-and-out of the primary half, which saved the Titans forward. The Titans protection compelled 4 three-and-outs within the first half.

Issues did not go practically as nicely after the half, and that is an understatement.

The second half began in ominous trend for the Titans, as Pollard was stuffed for a three-yard loss when the Titans went for it on 4th and a couple of from their very own 44-yard line.

Six performs later, the Payments took a 14-10 lead on a 12-yard landing move from Allen to receiver Amari Cooper.

It was all downhill from there.

The Payments then prolonged their result in 17-10 with 4:12 left within the third quarter on one other area objective by Bass, this time from 28 yards.

Because the Titans struggled offensively, the protection ultimately gave means.

The Payments made it 24-10 on the primary play of the fourth quarter on one other Allen landing move, this one a four-yard completion to working again Ty Johnson.

One other area objective by Bass made it 27-10 with 9:26 left within the sport, earlier than Payments working again Ray Davis scored on a 15-yard landing run to make it 34-10.

It was the exclamation level on a tricky day.

“We’re human, you are going to annoyed,” security Quandre Diggs. “There’s nothing improper with being annoyed. You would be annoyed if one thing wasn’t going best for you. You must go to work, and work out what you have to repair.”