TikToker Taylor Rousseau Grigg Laid to Rest in ‘Beautiful’ Funeral

TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg has been laid to relaxation following her sudden demise at age 25.

Taylor’s husband, Cameron Grigg, shared a photograph following the funeral service on his Instagram Story on Friday, October 11.

“It was stunning, princess 🤍 ,” Cameron captioned a pic of a white casket with an identical floral association on prime. A white cowboy hat and a bedazzled belt buckle have been nestled between the roses. He set his submit to three Doorways Down’s “Right here With out You.”

Taylor died earlier this month following problems from battles with bronchial asthma and Addison’s illness. Cameron, whom the influencer wed in August 2023, confirmed her demise on October 5.

“Nobody ever expects to should cope with this type of ache and heartache, particularly at our age,” Cameron wrote through Instagram. “This previous yr, Taylor has handled extra ache and struggling than most individuals do in a lifetime. And despite that, she nonetheless has been such a lightweight and at all times introduced pleasure to everybody round her.”

Cameron continued, “She is probably the most courageous and powerful lady I do know, and her confidence within the Lord outweighed each different circumstance she’s confronted, even in her darkest hours. I do know she’s saved my life and so many others on the market. Her earthly physique remains to be right here with us being ran by machines to maintain her organs viable for donation.”

In his social media tribute, Cameron revealed how he deliberate to honor Taylor’s legacy transferring ahead.

“Greater than something Taylor would need to know that she’s persevering with to avoid wasting individuals’s lives even after she’s gone from this world,” he wrote. “And regardless that her earthly physique could have failed her, her reminiscence and life will probably be carried on endlessly. She doesn’t owe anybody, something. However she would need everybody to know that she’s greater than OK. Whereas her earthly physique remains to be right here ready to offer the present of life, we all know her spirit is in heaven dancing within the streets fabricated from gold with all her magnificence and charm. Her limitless shoe/boot assortment. And her rhinestones and turquoise jewellery.”

He concluded, “She’s not in ache, however her physique has been made entire in Jesus’ title. We will reward God that she is going to endure no extra struggling and he or she is really let out from these earthly chains! … I cling to the very fact of realizing that we’ll be seeing her once more! And we can spend all of eternity collectively!”

After Taylor’s passing, Cameron additionally added a “Proud Husband 🤍” label to his Instagram bio.