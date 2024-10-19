Three takeaways from Nebraska football’s loss to Indiana | Sports

The DN’s soccer protection is offered by Celerion.

It was an extended sport for Nebraska soccer towards Indiana in Bloomington.

The Huskers got here into Saturday hoping to win their first ranked highway sport since 2011, nonetheless, their desires had been swiftly crushed by the Hoosiers. Indiana may merely do something it needed on the best way to its 56-7 win. Anytime Nebraska discovered an oz. of momentum, the Hoosiers or the Huskers themselves discovered a method to cease it.

Listed below are three takeaways and a query from the catastrophic loss:

Protection has an extended method to go

Nebraska’s protection entered the sport as among the best models within the convention and emerged wanting horrible.

Indiana had 12 drives within the sport and eight of them resulted in a landing. Hoosiers’ senior quarterback Kurtis Rourke torched the Huskers all sport. Indiana scored a landing on 4-of-6 drives that Rourke was in for and a kind of would’ve possible resulted in one other rating if his receiver didn’t drop a wide-open catch.

The Hoosiers’ receivers discovered house all sport and Rourke hit them each single time. Although Nebraska’s standout senior cornerback Tommi Hill returned from damage, the secondary had a tricky time containing something Indiana drew up. Even when the Hoosiers’ backup quarterback, sophomore Tayven Jackson got here in, there was no pushback from the protection.

The Husker defensive backs had a tough time tackling, permitting Indiana’s receivers to show quick catches into massive performs. They’ve struggled at containing receivers in house and that concern was obvious as we speak.

Nebraska’s poor tackling additionally seeped into the staff’s poor try and cease the Hoosiers’ speeding assault. Coming into the sport, the Huskers had not allowed a single speeding landing all 12 months, nonetheless, senior working backs Justice Ellison and Ty Son Lawton gashed Nebraska all day.

The duo mixed for 17 carries for 169 yards and three touchdowns within the blowout win. Each time both of them touched the ball, Nebraska regarded helpless making an attempt to carry them to the bottom.

There’s just one phrase to explain this efficiency: Embarrassing. The Huskers’ protection regarded strong a lot of the season however absolutely crumbled underneath the strain of an actual offense. Indiana has among the best offenses round and used the Nebraska protection as a punching bag to ship a message to the remainder of the nation.

Huskers’ run sport is nonexistent

Regardless of how dangerous the Blackshirts performed, the Huskers’ speeding assault someway contended for the worst a part of the sport.

Nebraska’s run sport has been inefficient all season, however it was absolutely proven on show towards the Hoosiers. The Huskers fed sophomore working again Dante Dowdell early and he continued to be as inexplosive as he normally is. Dowdell already regarded poor, however a fumble that ended certainly one of Nebraska’s few good drives opened up a spot on the bench for him.

Fellow sophomore Emmett Johnson got here in to alleviate Dowdell, however even he couldn’t do a lot as he had a measly 24yards on eight carries. Johnson has regarded like the perfect again within the working again room, however even he has didn’t have a real breakout sport.

The Huskers’ incapability to discover a circulate within the working sport flat-out received’t minimize it within the Huge Ten. The air assault has been alright, even in dangerous video games, however it isn’t ok to complement the working sport.

Opposing defenses don’t even have to sport plan for the bottom sport at this level.

Offense wants to complete drives

Though it wouldn’t have made an influence towards Indiana, the Huskers struggled to complete their few good drives. Nebraska had three drives of 10 or extra performs, nonetheless, it solely mustered seven factors between them.

It appears the Huskers’ turnover points from final season might have returned as they gave up the ball twice within the pink zone. The very last thing Nebraska can do, particularly in video games the place possessions are scarce, is hand over the ball in enemy territory.

The Huskers’ lack of a reliable placekicker additionally doesn’t assist in relation to ending drives. Sophomore kicker Tristan Alvano missed one other sport and Nebraska didn’t give freshman John Hohl an opportunity to probably whiff a kick in entrance of the opposing crowd.

After final season, the Huskers are nonetheless adjusting to the sensation of being on the opposing staff’s aspect of the sector, however they should begin appearing like they’ve been there earlier than.

How does Dylan Raiola bounce again?

Freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola has been dreadful these previous two video games. Raiola has not thrown a landing since week 4 towards Illinois and has thrown 5 interceptions in his final two begins. With a visit to Columbus to play top-five Ohio State on the schedule, Raiola might want to regroup.

Raiola was requested to do rather a lot as we speak, as he threw the ball a season-high 44 occasions and he didn’t ship. It didn’t assist that he didn’t have a run sport to fall again on.

As the sport went on, it was straightforward to inform that Raiola was carrying down. The freshman regarded considerably poised regardless of an early deficit however faltered as the sport progressed. Raiola didn’t throw any interceptions within the first half, however a awful effort within the second half led to him throwing three.

Raiola regarded like a celebrity within the first chunk of the season however has proven he’s nonetheless a freshman. Opposing coaches are determining easy methods to scout him and he has but to regulate. Raiola probably has an extended profession of soccer forward of him however might want to use his final two performances as a studying device to do this.

