This Issa Rae-Approved Hair and Scalp Oil Is Only $28

Hair care is essential regardless of the season — full cease! Whether or not you’re attempting to guard your hair or presently coping with itching and flaking, investing in a hair oil will help alleviate your worries. Issa Rae, identified for creating and starring in Insecure and Awkward Black Lady, has a definite sense of favor and is thought for her radiant pores and skin and ornate type. We discovered her favourite hair and scalp oil — and it’s solely $28 at Nordstrom!

In an interview with CNN Underscored, Rae listed this hair and scalp oil as one among her favourite merchandise. And if you recognize Rae and her affinity for stunning, intricate hairstyles, you may belief her suggestions!

This Sienna Naturals Each day Elixir Nutritive Hair & Scalp Oil is a simple addition to your hair routine that may assist preserve your tresses feeling wholesome and nourished. It includes a mix of coconut oil, grape seed oil, Baobab oil, lavender oil and a bunch of different components for a easy, pure possibility. Additionally, it has blue tansy oil for its antiseptic properties, which assist preserve your hair feeling brisker and cleaner longer.

You need to use this hair and scalp oil on dry or moist hair, though in case you actually need to seal in moisture, it is best to do it whereas your hair is moist. To make use of it, it is best to use the dropper to use a small quantity and therapeutic massage it in. Additional, you should utilize it whereas your hair is in a protecting type, and you can even apply it to broken or color-treated hair.

Whereas chatting with the effectiveness of this hair elixir, a contented Nordstrom reviewer gushed, “To this point, this product seems to be curbing the flakiness of my scalp. It leaves my scalp feeling clear and has stopped any itching.” Yet another reviewer added, “I had horrible flakes, and my scalp was extraordinarily dry. I attempted a number of scalp treatments, however this did the job. I haven’t had any flakes since I’ve tried this.”

Moreover, coping with dryness, flaking and itching in relation to your hair could be embarrassing and worsening. If you happen to want a brand new software to assist get rid of these widespread points, this hair and scalp oil from Sienna Naturals will assist elevate your hair care routine!

