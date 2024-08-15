This $9 Travel Bag Is Kyle Richards-Approved

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We obtain compensation whenever you click on on a hyperlink and make a purchase order. Study extra!

We don’t find out about you, however we’re counting down the times till Kyle Richards is again on our screens for the brand new season of Bravo’s Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills. We’ve been ready with bated breath till the present returns to the small display, however Richards has stored Us within the loop on the whole lot from her love a compact journey bag to BTS information on the upcoming season of RHOB throughout her Amazon Livestreams.

On Tuesday, August 13, the RHOB dished on her favourite summer season equipment and spilled the tea on the upcoming season. Richards admitted that filming went “very properly” on some days and others have been “actually unhealthy.” She additionally revealed that Erika Jaye was her largest ally this season. “Erika,” she mentioned. “All the time unwavering assist and you understand she’s all the time been there for me and she or he’s all the time been a reliable good friend and a giant supporter. So, I all the time respect her a lot.”

Together with spilling the tea on the present, she shared inexpensive summer season equipment that she loves, starting from viral sun shades to a $9 Boho-style hand-woven journey bag that’s excellent for end-of-summer journey.

Get the Lsxia Hand-Woven Make-up Bag for simply $9 at Amazon! Please observe, costs are correct on the date of publication August 14, 2024, however are topic to alter.

The Lsxia Hand-Woven Make-up Bag is tiny however mighty. The $9 bag is evident and excellent for stashing necessities like sunscreen and lip gloss whenever you’re having enjoyable seaside days. You too can use it to retailer travel-friendly merchandise whereas jet-setting forward of Labor Day.

The clear bag options enjoyable letter patches and comes with a clean zipper closure. You possibly can snag the luxe-looking chenille lettering patches in phrases like “stuff,” “enjoyable,” “journey” and “solar.” It’s nice for back-to-school too. Dad and mom with excessive schoolers and college-aged kids can use these to stash on-the-go toiletries and requirements.

Together with Richards’ co-sign, this bag is successful with Amazon consumers. “I discover it arduous to discover a beauty bag that truly suits most sunscreens/tanning oil bottles,” one five-star reviewer started. “This one suits all of them and you’ll truly match a few them in there, which I’ve discovered arduous to seek out. [I] additionally love that it’s clear so I can see with out digging round.”

One other five-star shopper agreed concerning the comfort and compact dimension. “This bag is the right dimension to suit sunscreen, chapstick, and the rest you wish to defend in your seaside bag,” the shopper defined.

Whether or not you’re heading to the seaside or gearing up for back-to-school season, you may’t go flawed with a small, however mighty journey bag to retailer necessities. This celeb-approved type is a good possibility. Better of all? It solely prices $9!

